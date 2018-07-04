Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for July 4, 2018 (7:05pm ET Contest)

(Photo credit: Erik Drost)

It may be July 4, but that doesn't mean you don't have time to submit a lineup for DFS baseball. After all, what better way to celebrate America's birthday than with baseball and a few extra dollars? Who should be in your lineup for the evening contest?

Trevor Bauer @ Kansas City Royals ($13,600)

Bauer is possibly the most in-form pitcher in baseball right now, especially in DFS terms. He hasn't had a sub-20 point start since May 12. Annoyingly that was against these Royals, but he has been slicing through everyone in his path since then. He's allowed just five homers all year, is carrying an 11.7 K/9, and has four 30+ point starts in his last five. He is very expensive, but he is very good.

Patrick Corbin Vs. St. Louis Cardinals ($11,100)

If Bauer's price tag is making you nervous, then your best option is to go for Patrick Corbin. Arizona's lefty is a lot cheaper, but is putting together a nice season in his own right. He has an 11.4 K/9 this year, and a better WHIP (0.99) than Bauer. He hasn't been putting up crazy points tallies like Bauer has, but the Cardinals have struggled against lefties this season, giving Corbin a shot at being today's best pitcher.

Marcus Stroman Vs. New York Mets ($6,500)

The best value today is Marcus Stroman. The Blue Jays ace had a rough start to the year as he suffered some shoulder fatigue and posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.71 WHIP before he went to the disabled list for some six weeks.

Since returning though, he has looked far more like his old self. He's gone 12 innings in his two starts and allowed just one earned run while striking out nine and walking just one. This is a fraction of his usual price, and if he picks up a score in the 18-22 point range then he should carry you to the money with ease.

Alex Bregman @ Texas Rangers ($5,500)

There aren't many hitters hotter than Alex Bregman right now. The Astros third baseman is averaging 15.3 points per game in his last 10 thanks to five homers, five doubles, 11 RBI, and two steals. He is scoring points in a lit of different ways and even has more walks (5) than strikeouts (4) in that time span. The price is high, but so is the production.

Nomar Mazara Vs. Houston Astros ($4,400)

A few weeks ago you wouldn't have thought about starting someone against Gerrit Cole, but the Astros star has cooled off considerably of late. He has a 3.75 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in his last four starts, making this a nice spot to play someone no one else will. Mazara has 13 hits and nine RBI in his last 10 games, good for 7.8 points per game, and enough to be a big boost to your lineup.

Pat Valaika Vs. San Francisco Giants ($3,000)

While their prices are often inflated, it is nice to have a Rockie in your lineup when they are playing at home. Today it looks like Pat Valaika is the man for the job. With a lefty on the mound I expect Gerardo Parra to sit and Ian Desmond to fill the outfield hole, leaving first base open for Valaika. He picked up a homer on Friday in a similar lineup adjustment, and then had a pinch-hit single on Monday.