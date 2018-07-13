Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for July 13, 2018 (7:05pm ET turbo contest)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

While there is indeed a full 15-game contest today, there is also an evening turbo contest consisting of the 7:05-7:35pm ET games. That includes the Yankees-Indians game, as well as the Blue Jays-Red Sox and the Diamondbacks-Braves. That is more than enough to craft a quality, money-making, lineup. So, who should you be picking today? Let's take a look at the pitchers first.

Noah Syndergaard Vs. Washington Nationals ($11,000)

Thor is set to make his return to the mound tonight after six weeks out due to a finger injury. The Nationals are not the best opponent to make your return against, but they are far from the worst. They rank just 17th in runs scored and don't have their aces on the mound to oppose him. Also, this is Noah Syndergaard for just $11k! He has a 10.6 K/9 this year and a long history of controlling both homers and walks against. He is a star.

Junior Guerra @ Pittsburgh Pirates ($9,200)

If Syndergaard is too risky for you, then you might want to take a look at Junior Guerra. The Brewers righty rarely blows you away with 27+ points, but he is extremely reliable. In his last six starts his points total hasn't dipped below 15, even when he allowed four runs to the Reds. That's thanks to his K/9 of 8.8 and his ability to keep the ball in the park. It doesn't sound like much, but pitching options are limited today, making reliability and a high floor extremely valuable.

Anibal Sanchez Vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($7,800)

If Guerra is the high floor guy today, then Anibal Sanchez is the high ceiling one. The Braves righty is coming off a stellar 30.6-point win over the Brewers last time out, and has four 24+ point starts in his last 10 games. Mixed in with that are four starts below 14 points too, which is why the price is low and the risk is high. However, if Sanchez is on form he could easily be today's top scorer among pitchers. Are you willing to risk it though?

Manny Machado Vs. Texas Rangers ($5,000)

The Orioles lineup is a dead weight on the shoulders of their All Star shortstop, but that isn't stopping Machado from hitting. In his last 10 games he has 13 hits, including four doubles and two homers, as well as five walks and just two strikeouts. He is putting the ball in play and is seeing strong returns for that. He is also going against Cole Hamels and his 1.8 HR/9 rate today. It's a nice matchup as well as a good price compared the big bats in Boston, Cleveland, and New York.

Joey Gallo @ Baltimore Orioles ($4,400)

Speaking of facing a soft pitcher today, the Rangers get to go against Alex Cobb and his 6.67 ERA and 1.62 WHIP. Cobb isn't allowing a million homers, but he is coughing up hits all the time and has allowed 16 bombs in 16 games. Joey Gallo is only worth the price if he hits a homer, but he has as good a shot to do that today as anyone else.

Cameron Maybin Vs. Philadelphia Phillies ($3,100)

Every lineup needs a low-cost bat that could score, and that makes Maybin an interesting play today. The Marlins outfielder has nine hits in his last 10 games, including a rare homer, but he also has six walks and three steals. He's averaging 7.1 points in his last 10 games, which is really nice at this price. Of course he is a risk to post a goose egg too, but so are stars. At just $3,100 you can afford to take a punt with him.

