Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for July 11, 2018 (7:05pm ET contest)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

The evening contest on DraftKings features 11 games and includes the two AL East powerhouses, the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee, Houston, as well as both Los Angeles teams. That is more than enough strong teams to create a winning lineup, especially given some of the pitching options available today. Who should be in your lineup today?

Chris Sale Vs. Texas Rangers ($13,000)

Sale has double-digit strikeouts in his last four starts, he has picked up the win in his last three and allowed just one run in his last three. He is coming into today off the back of a 35.9-point start that was his worst in his last three. In short, Sale is a brilliant pitcher in top form. $13k is a low price for his performances right now.

Mike Foltynewicz Vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($10,000)

Foltynewicz is having a career year in 2018, with a 2.37 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 10.8 K/9, all of which are the best marks he has ever posted. With that uptick in strikeouts has come an increase in walks though, and that can get him into trouble from time to time. Of late he has been mighty for the Braves, right up until his last start when he allowed five runs on two homers. Folty is averaging 23.9 points per start in his last 10 games, which is really nice for this price.

Carlos Rodon Vs. St. Louis Cardinals ($6,000)

If you want a super-low cost option today then Carlos Rodon is one of the best options. The White Sox lefty has a 4.29 ERA and 1.29 WHIP on his six starts this year and is averaging just 12.8 points per start, but he has topped 15 points twice, and the Cardinals as a team are much worse against lefties than they are righties.

JD Martinez Vs. Texas Rangers ($5,600)

Martinez is expensive, as he should be with 28 homers on the year and a 12.1 point average in his last 10 games. So why pick him? Well he isn't as expensive as he should be. Martinez has three homers, 13 RBI, 14 hits, and 11 runs in his last 10 games, he is crushing the ball and with Bartolo Colon on the mound against him today there is no reason to think he won't continue to dominate.

Yuli Gurriel Vs. Oakland Athletics ($4,200)

The Astros first baseman is on a seven-game hitting streak at the moment, and has 11 hits, two homers, and nine RBI in his last 10 games. He is just the 10th most-expensive first baseman today, but is out performing five of those who are pricier.

Kyle Seager @ Los Angeles Angels ($3,500)

The Mariners third baseman has 11 hits in his last 10 games, but there isn't too much behind that. Just one homer, two doubles, five RBI and three runs. However, a solid .324 average for this price is really nice, and getting hits is never a bad thing. Seager may only have a 6.8-point average in those 10 games, but you need low-cost, in-form hitters to win, and Seager is one of those.