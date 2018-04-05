Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for April 5, 2018

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Thursday sees a light day on Draft Kings. There are just nine games to pick from, with six in the early slot, starting at 2pm ET, and three in the usual 7pm ET spot.

That means today we will be looking at the best value players in the early slot. With only six games it means there will be some risky plays in pursuit of points. Let's take a look at who should be in your lineup today.

David Price Vs. Tampa Bay Rays: $12,100

Price is the clear ace today, with just James Paxton ($9,600) and Kyle Gibson ($8,700) behind him. Price had a rough 2017, but his first outing this year was a strong seven-inning shutout win against these Rays.

Back in Fenway for their home opener, this feels like a comfortable Sox win, especially with Price on the mound against Yonny Chirinos and the Rays "bullpen" game. Price isn't a strikeout demon, but he is far and away the most reliable starter today.

Caleb Smith @ Philadelphia Phillies: $7,600

Smith's first start of the year was a terrific eight-strikeout game against the Cubs. He didn't go deep, but it was a promising enough outing that against a lineup like Philadelphia's, and on shallow day like today, he is a tempting option.

Jordan Zimmermann @ Chicago White Sox: $6,900

The Detroit Tigers are not exactly a good team this season, but neither are the White Sox. Zimmermann comes into today on the back of a six-inning, eight-strikeout performance. While he did allow four runs, it was across just six hits and a walk, making him more unlucky that bad.

He isn't going to be a strikeout machine, having posted a 5.7 K/9 the last two years, but a nice first start and a good matchup make it a tempting play today.

Mookie Betts Vs. Tampa Bay Rays: $5,500

In a world where Robinson Cano is $5,200 and Xander Bogaerts is $5,000, the thought of paying this much for a guy like Mookie Betts is far more appetizing than normal. Currently hitting .333, Betts is in fine form at the plate already, and while the power is yet to really show (one homer, one double) he does have a steal to his name already.

Jean Segura @ Minnesota Twins: $3,500

As the #7 shortstop today, Segura offers great value. Hitting .350 with two RBI, two doubles, and three runs scored he has started the year hot, and paying more for the likes of Trevor Story or Marcus Semien is far from appealing.

Derek Dietrich @ Philadelphia Phillies: $3,300

The Marlins lineup is not a particularly productive one, but one person that has stood out from the morass of awfulness has been Derek Dietrich. Currently slashin﻿g .286/.375/.464 with a homer, a triple, and three RBI, he has racked up 9.33 points per game this season. Which makes him a good option today.