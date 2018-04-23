Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for April 23, 2018

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

After last weekends bad weather and postponements it was nice to get through some baseball this weekend. We saw our first no-hitter of the year from Sean Manaea as he cooled off the Boston Red Sox, while those who targeted Mitch Haniger were rewarded with a homer in each game against the Rangers.

Monday sees new series on the slate and offdays for Toronto, Arizona, and Boston. The 7pm contests have the most games (8) so that is where we will concentrate our fire today. Who should be in your DFS lineups today? Let's start with the pitchers.

Gerrit Cole Vs. Los Angeles Angels ($12,600)

Cole is averaging a monstrous 33.5 points per game on DraftKings and is the early leader for AL Cy Young this season. He has thrown seven innings in each of his starts, struckout at least 11 hitters in three of them, and sits on a 0.96 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP.

He may be $900 more expensive than the next pitcher (Carlos Carrasco) but at this point if you are going to pay for an ace you couldn't find anyone in better form than Gerrit Cole.

Gio Gonzalez @ San Francisco Giants ($10,800)

There is a precipitous drop in quality after Gonzalez today, so paying for his services is not a bad idea.

He has gone at least five innings with at least five strikeouts in each start this season, and hasn't allowed more than two runs in an outing. While he has allowed more baserunners than you would be comfortable with there is nothing to suggest that Gonzalez is going to blow up, especially against a lineup that is at the foot of practically all offensive categories.

Trevor Cahill @ Texas Rangers ($7,000)

This is as cheap as I am willing to go today. Cahill has made just one start this year, though it was a good one, going seven scoreless innings and striking out eight in a win over the White Sox.

The veteran righty had a 2017 to forget between the Padres and Royals, but with the Rangers far from brilliant right now and the A's on a high, he represents a reasonable floor in the starters tonight.

Nolan Arenado Vs. San Diego Padres ($5,200)

Arenado is crushing already. With three homers, four doubles, a steal, and a .427 OBP he is well worth the price, especially at home where he is hitting .469 so far. He is also $500 cheaper than Charlie Blackmon, which will come in handy today with such limited options.

JT Realmuto @ Los Angeles Dodgers ($3,700)

Realmuto got his rest in on Saturday so should be good to go behind the plate tonight after a 2-2 outing in Milwaukee on Sunday. He came off the DL on Tuesday with a homer and a multi-hit game, so there is no rust on Realmuto, just point-production from a tough lineup spot.

Miguel Andujar Vs. Minnesota Twins ($2,800)

All the talk is about the call-up of Gleyber Torres, and with good reason, but Andujar is holding down the hot corner right now. He went 4-4 last night, rounding off a strong week that saw him blast his first two homers of the season.

Andujar is expected to see a lot of playing time at third, with Torres being used at second, making his price and form well worth a pick today. At $3,000 I don't hate using Torres either though.