Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for April 2, 2018

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Normally a light travel day, the first Monday of the 2018 season sees everyone but Seattle and San Francisco playing, which means there are a lot of contests to enter and players to pick from.

Today we will be looking strictly at the 7pm ET starting slate. With nine games they offer the widest player pool and thus, the trickiest decisions. So who should be in your lineups? Let's take a look at the starters...

Mike Clevinger @ Los Angeles Angels: $10,400

It's the first time through the rotation, so on day five of the season aces are no where to be seen. That doesn't mean everyone is awful though.

Clevinger is coming off a strong 2017 campaign that saw him strikeout more than a hitter per inning and register a 3.11 ERA. While his walk rate was a little concerning at 4.4 BB/9, it was down from 2016 and should continue to drop.

Clevinger has the tools to produce, and while it isn't an ideal matchup today he is the safest starter going.

Matt Harvey Vs. Philadelphia Phillies: $7,800

The 2013 All-Star Matt Harvey is almost certainly gone, the only question is if he can be the 2016 version that was ok, or will he continue where he left off last year and be a disaster.

Another year on from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, the hope is that Harvey can recover some command of his pitches and create a little more difference between his fastball and breakin﻿g stuff. It is a risk, but there are very few reliable options today so if you want to save money this pick does have some upside.

Bryan Mitchell Vs. Colorado Rockies: $5,400

A super-cheap option is Bryan Mitchell. Why? Well the Rockies are a different team on the road, and pitching in San Diego is still the best place for a shaky starter to get the job done.

Mitchell was pretty awful with the Yankees, but a 3.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 63.2 inning in Triple-A last year are somewhat reassuring. Maybe he can register 5+ innings without killing your points total, but you would need to put the money saved to good use.

Yoenis Cespedes Vs. Philadelphia Phillies: $4,900

Cespedes has been hot to start the season. With a slash line of .364/.500/.636, a homer, and four RBI so far in his 11 at bats. It's not a lot, but when a player already has his eye in and is going against a pitcher with as little stuff as Ben Lively it is likely to be a productive day.

Corey Seager @ Arizona Diamondbacks: $4,100

As the seventh most-expensive shortstop, Seager is something of a bargain today. He comes into the game with just one single and a run on the season so far, but he is a .303 hitter in his young career so the offense will come soon. If it is tonight then you are going to get incredible ROI on your $4,100.

Justin Smoak Vs. Chicago White Sox: $3,400

Smoak has had six hits in his last two games, including two homers and six RBI last night against the Yankees. He's as red hot as you can be in early April, and at this price you should take advantage. Just keep an eye out for a day off here, he doesn't hit righties that well, but as a remarkably cheap first base option he is worth the risk.

﻿﻿