Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for AL Wild Card Game

Even though the AL Wild Card showdown between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins is the only game on the docket today, it still makes for some intriguing daily fantasy options.

Between the top pitchers on the mound and the bats expected to take the field, today could be a prime moneymaking opportunity for all DFS players. But the question remains: who should you pick?

Best DFS MLB pitchers for AL Wild Card Game

Between the two starters taking the hill today, there's only one option if you ask this writer.

Luis Severino vs Minnesota Twins: $11,000 DraftKings, FPPG- 22.5

This is a risky pick, especially since Severino only lasted three innings in a start against Minnesota last month and allowed three runs. However, that was almost definitely a fluke because the young righty and dark horse Cy Young candidate posted a 2.10 ERA in September and followed that start with six innings of one-run ball against the Tampa Bay Rays. With everything on the line and the Yankees' new go-to arm, count on him to be fully locked in tonight.

Best DFS MLB hitters for AL Wild Card Game

MLB Insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Twins slugger Miguel Sano ($4,100) won't be on the roster for tonight's game, but that still leaves plenty of fine hitters available for DFS tonight.

Aaron Judge vs Minnesota Twins: $5,500 DraftKings, FPPG- 10.9

Judge broke out of his second-half slump in epic fashion in September and batted .311 with 15 homers and 32 RBI to bring his season totals to 52 and 114, respectively. The surefire AL Rookie of the Year also hit .316 against Minnesota this year and is the hot hand to ride right now. Judge's tendency to strike out makes him a risk, but that risk brings the potential for great reward.

Brian Dozier @ New York Yankees: $4,400 DraftKings, FPPG- 9.6

Dozier may be on the smaller side at 5-foot-11, 198 pounds, but his bat packs a mean punch. He slugged 34 home runs this year and had 93 RBI, all while batting a respectable .269. Dozier also hit .316 against the Yankees this year and can change the game with one swing of his bat, so definitely give him strong consideration in putting together your lineup.

Eddie Rosario @ New York Yankees: $4,000 DraftKings, FPPG- 7.7

Rosario set career highs across the board in 2017, particularly with his 27 home runs and 78 RBI. The 26-year-old also hit .290 and has a left-handed swing ideal for Yankee Stadium. Rosario only hit .150 against the Bronx Bombers this season, but everything changes come playoff time. In terms of reliable Twins bats, he's a great one to have.

Greg Bird vs Minnesota Twins: $3,600 DraftKings, FPPG- 6.1

Bird is an interesting choice, especially because he missed so much of the regular season with an ankle injury that ultimately required surgery. The big lefty bat came back in August and upped his batting average for the season to .190 from .100 and also added nine home runs with 28 RBI. Those numbers may not seem like much, but keep in mind that Bird hit four of those nine homers and hit .379 in his last nine games. He is entering the postseason swinging a hot bat and if he can keep it up in October, New York's chances will be all the better.