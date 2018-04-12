Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for 7pm ET contests (April 12, 2018)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

With just four games in the 7pm ET contest slot the pickings are quite slim for DFS players, or at least they would be if the games were poor. Instead we have the Rockies in Washington, the third game of a newly heated Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, and both the Angels and Twins in action.

All of that gives us some of the very best bats to pick from, but we start as always with the pitchers.

Jose Berrios Vs. Chicago White Sox: $11,100

Berrios is the man in this contest slot today. Primarily because he has a terrific opponent in the White Sox, who are in full rebuild mode, but he is also a strong pitcher in his own right.

He finished 2017 with a 3.89 ERA and a very solid 8.6 K/9, and that form continued into this season with his first start. He went the full nine innings against the Orioles, striking out six, allowing just four base-runners. Sure, his second outing against the Mariners wasn't great, but Berrios is bound to bounce back well.﻿

Sonny Gray @ Boston Red Sox: $7,700

gray has been hit and miss so far. He escaped in Toronto with just one run against him in four innings despite allowing ten base-runners, against the Orioles next time out he allowed three runs with just six base-runners. Luck is a fickle mistress.

Still, in his ten innings Gray has struck out 12 hitters and is sitting on a 3.60 ERA. Picking a pitcher against the Red Sox isn't always easy, but with limited options today it is probably your best bet.

Ian Kennedy Vs. Los Angeles Angels: $7,200

Kennedy has started the season well, posting just a 0.75 ERA through 12 innings, with 13 strikeouts and just two walks.

Neither game was against a lively lineup, but it has been encouraging to see the veteran righty come out firing this season. Facing the Angels isn't fun, especially with the hot bat of Shohei Ohtani, but none of the cheaper options are at all appealing, so this is the floor for today.

Trea Turner Vs. Colorado Rockies: $4,800

Turner hasn't started the season so well, but a 2-5 day last night lifted him to a .217/.345/.283 slash line. That sounds awful, and it is, but he also has five steals already and hits in the heart of a strong lineup. With a poor opponent on the mound and a hint of form, Turner is an appealing option that is unlikely to be highly owned today.

Miguel Sano Vs. Lucas Giolito: $3,900

Sano is being himself early on this season. He has three homers already, is hitting .250, and has 20 strikeouts in 41 plate appearances. But on a day when he is the 6th most-expensive of eight starting third baseman and one of the cheaper ones (Rafael Devers) has a bad matchup he is a very good risk to take.

Brett Gardner @ Boston Red Sox: $3,500

After back-to-back lefty starters, Gardner gets to start against a righty and is great value given some of the massively expensive outfielders available today. He got to first base four times last night and swiped his first base of the season too. With the Red Sox having to spend their bullpen last night he should get some favorable at-bats to score from.