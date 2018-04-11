Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for 7pm ET contests April 11, 2018

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Every team is in action today, but with four different contest slots breaking them up you can't always make the ideal lineup. In this piece we will look specifically at the six games making up DraftKings' 7pm ET contest.

With several big name players in action tonight there is plenty of profit to be made, if you can build the right lineup. We look at three pitching options for any strategy, and then offer up a trio of hitters that should be good value today.

David Price Vs. New York Yankees: $11,900

Price is the ace of this contest, and with good reason. He is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA after two outings against the Rays. He went seven innings and struck out five hitters in both.

The Yankees lineup is dangerous, and I'm not sure I would be too willing to pay out for a guy to face them, but the Yankees are in something of a funk right now and the Red Sox starting pitching has been on fire to start the season. If you want a rooting interest in the biggest game of the night then Price is for you, but if you are risk adverse then it is best to steer away from facing Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Nick Pivetta Vs. Cincinnati Reds: $8,200

Pivetta dominated the Marlins last time out, picking up nine strikeouts and the win in 5.2 innings work. He has already shown strong strikeout ability in the Majors, with a 9.5 K/9 last season, it is just the rest of his game that is the risk. Fortunately, the Reds are one of the worst lineups in baseball right now. They are 28th in runs scored, making this an extremely lucrative opportunity.

Zack Wheeler @ Miami Marlins: $7,500

Wheeler is a little risky. This will be his first action in the Majors of the year, after one strong Triple-A start this season and a terrible 5.21 ERA in 2017. However, the Marlins are not a good lineup, and the Mets are in good form to start the season. Wheeler is as cheap as I'd be willing to go on starters today, and with it being his shot to secure a spot in the Majors this year he should do well.

Rhys Hoskins Vs. Cincinnati Reds: $5,300

Hoskins is on a mission to prove last season wasn't a fluke, and so far so good. He is slashing .375/.500/.719 even after a 0-4 day last night. His plate discipline has been remarkable this season, with just ten strikeouts and ei﻿ght walks. He also has seven extra base hits to his name and nine RBI. Against Luis Castillo he is a very good option.

Mookie Betts Vs. New York Yankees: $4,500

This has to be typo. The weather in Boston isn't great, but after a 4-4 night that included a grand slam, five runs scored, and a pair of doubles it would be crazy not to put Betts in your lineup at this price. He is slashing .432/.533/.730 so far and is looking every bit the MVP candidate he was in 2016. Even an average Betts day is worth it for this price.

Brian Anderson Vs.New York Mets: $3,400

Anderson's 2-3 performance last night took him to a .317 average for the season so far. The Marlins are not going to be a good lineup this season, but right now he is hitting well in the heart of a lineup that is doing an ok job of getting on base. If Wheeler does struggle tonight it will be Anderson who is most likely to do the damage, and at this price he provides good value.

