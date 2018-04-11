Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for 1pm ET contests April 11, 2018

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Wednesday sees every team in action across a number of contest start times. In this piece we will specifically look at the 1pm ET slot, which contains seven games to pick from, the most of the day.

If you are set on making some DFS gains today this is the place to get your tips from. Let's start with the pitchers...

Robbie Ray @ San Francisco Giants: $12,400

Ray is the ace of this contest today. He is 2-0 with 17 strikeouts in 11 innings. While his ERA is relatively hit it is all down to a shaky opener against the Rockies. Last time out he was strong against the Cardinals, even though he allowed five walks.

Against the Giants that shouldn't be too much of a problem. Despite some veteran additions over the winter they are one again at the foot of the offensive statistics, ranking 29th in runs scored and 28th in OBP.

Kyle Gibson Vs. Houston Astros: $7,100

Pitching is slim in this contest, making a cheap matchup against the Astros fairly attractive.

Like Ray, gibson is 2-0, but unlike Ray he has been mowing through lineups. He has a 0.87 ERA after starts against the Orioles and Mariners. He has flashed a few control issues early on, but so far he has continued the improved form he ended last season with. At this price all he has to do is avoid getting lit up to return value for owners, which is a strong possibility.

Brandon McCarthy @ Washington Nationals: $6,600

Another pitcher that can return value so long as he doesn't implode is Brandon McCarthy.

The veteran righty has been solid so far in 2018, with a 3.97 ERA that is a little inflated by a trip to Coors Field. He isn't a strikeout machine, but he can control a lineup well, and while the Nationals are in monstrous form his opposing pitcher AJ Cole was lit up for ten runs last time out against the Braves so there is still win potential for McCarthy.

Nolan Arenado Vs. San Diego Padres: $5,600

If you are going to splash out on a hitter then Arenado is the guy for you. Charlie Blackmon ($5,700) is a risk given that he was scratched from yesterday's lineup, and at home against the woeful Luis Perdomo gives Arenado every chance to add to his solid start to 2018.

Brian Dozier Vs. Houston Astros: $4,300

Dozier is having himself a very nice start to 2018. Not only has he mashed four homers already, but he is consistently seeing the ball well at the plate. He drew four walks last night to take his OBP up to .419, and with Joe Mauer and Miguel Sano hitting well behind him he should continue to score well.

Dansby Swanson @ Washington Nationals: $3,200

Swanson is far from a reliable hitter, but he has been hot to start the season. He picked up a double and an RBI last night in a 2-4 performance that moved his slash line to .366/.381/.585. It's not going to last forever, but right now there are few shortstops hitting as well as he is and he's just the 10th most expensive SS in this contest.

