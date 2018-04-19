Cincinnati Reds: 6 candidates to replace Bryan Price

﻿﻿(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

In a move that has been expected for some time, the Cincinnati Reds fired manager Bryan Price early this morning. Pitching coach Mack Jenkins was also terminated. Bench coach Jim Riggleman has been named interim manager, and Pat Kelly, a longtime manager in the Reds' farm system who had been serving as the manager of Triple-A Louisville, will be promoted to the major league staff to serve as bench coach. Double-A Pensacola pitching coach Danny Darwin has also been promoted to serve in the same role in Cincinnati.

Price has been the Reds' manager since he replaced Dusty Baker after the 2013 season after serving as Baker's pitching coach for the previous four years. He never managed a winning season in Cincy, going 279-387. His best finish was his first season in 2014 when the team went 76-86 and finished fourth in the NL Central. The Reds have finished last in every season since, and Price has become more well known for his run-ins with the media than the success of his team. Price becomes the first major league manager to be fired in-season since Fredi Gonzalez was let go by the Atlanta Braves in 2016.

Most people expected that this move would come at some point this season. That the Reds merely picked up Price's 2018 option rather than giving him a new contract was a distinct signal that he was on his last legs, and this year's 3-15 start was more than enough to get him out.

The search is now on for a new manager. The Reds have said they will conduct a "thorough managerial search for a permanent replacement" later this year, which sounds as though they will have Riggleman complete the season so they can fully evaluate every possible candidate, including those who might currently be under coaching contracts with other teams. Who might they turn to? Here are six potential candidates, presented in no particular order of likelihood or fit.﻿