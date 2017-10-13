Washington Nationals: 5 ways to make the NLCS in 2018

A curse, bad luck, just "not their year," whatever adage you subscribe to, the Washington Nationals seem to land in the same position year after year. They're red hot in the regular season and ice-cold in the playoffs, and they lost a heartbreaking Game 5 to the Chicago Cubs just last night. There's no doubt that the team's window is closing with Bryce Harper's free agency looming, and this loss will sting well into next season.

That said, here are five things the team must do in 2018 if they want to make it out of the first round of the playoffs and avoid another early exit.

Hopefully, some or all of these approaches work.