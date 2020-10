Pitching isn't an easy task. This season was no different as pitchers either struck hitters out in bunches or were chased out of games before the fifth inning because hitters took their deliveries into the stands. Some pitchers overcame those struggles better than others, but some found their groove in the second half of the season and thus put promise towards 2018.

Thus, which pitchers could we see bounce back from tough 2017 campaigns next season?