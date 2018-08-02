10 players that could move in August

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

The mid-season trade deadline has passed, and it was a busy one until the bitter end. We witnessed the Pittsburgh Pirates trade away two of their top prospects for Tampa Bay Rays ace Chris Archer, hoping to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015. We also saw the Baltimore Orioles trade just about everyone but Adam Jones and Chris Davis to multiple teams for several prospects.

The trade deadline has passed, but now the waiver deadline is where teams and front offices are looking to make moves until September 1. As the postseason picture takes shape, teams will search for the final pieces to help their clubs clinch a playoff berth. Big names were traded just before the waiver deadline ended last year, like Justin Verlander and Justin Upton. Will this month be the same in terms of big moves? Who are players we could see change teams before September?