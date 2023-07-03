New Jujutsu Kaisen 2v2 Fighter Announced

Anime fans, especially Jujutsu Kaisen ones, will be happy to hear that Bandai Namco announced the first-ever console videogame adaptation of the famous shonen. I's a 2v2 arena fighter titled Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash.

Revealed during Bandai Namco's Anime Expo Summer Showcase, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will adapt the story of main protagonist Yuji Itadori and his fellow Tokyo Jujutsu High School of Sorcery classmates as they seek to eradicate the Japanese capital from evil spirits.

Like many anime adaptions to gaming, is an arena fighter, however, this features a somewhat unique gimmick as it's focused on 2v2 combat, meaning players can expect to combine two of their favourite Jujutsu Kaisen characters for epic combos.

Bandai Namco confirmed that certain pairings will prove to be more fruitful, with more synergy leading to bigger damage potential or flashier finishers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash - Release date and platforms

Credit: Bandai Namco Gojo is one of the many playable characters in JJK Cursed Clash

JJK Cursed Clash doesn't have a release date in stone but Bandai gave fans some great news as the game will be available on virtually every modern platform on the market. These include:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series S/X

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

PC (Via Steam)

So regardless of your preferred platform, there's no excuse to not try out Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash! Unless you still play on a Commodore 64, you're out of luck in that case.

How many playable characters are there in JJK Cursed Clash?

Initially, there will be 15 playable characters at your disposal. The expected ones are included and were shown off in the trailer, like series protagonist Yuji Itadori, classmates Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushiguro, as well as beloved sensei Satoru Goju.

Loading...

Fans will be left wondering if characters such as Zen'in, Gedo, Todo, or Yuta are also featured in Cursed Clash, but chances seem extremely high based on popularity.

We'll have more information and guides to help you conquer all demons once Bandai Namco gives us more juicy details about Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash in the near future.