Bottleland is an exciting new limited-time region in Genshin Impact 3.8! Among the various attractions in Bottleland, the Streaming Projectors offer a unique and creative experience. In this guide, we will tell you how to use the Streaming Projectors in Bottleland.

We will go over the topic in detail to make it easier for you to understand, so you can have fun with it! Enough idle talk, let's start.

How to use the Bottleland Streaming Projectors

So below you will find all the key points you need to know before using Streaming Projectors.

click to enlarge Bottleland's streaming projector

Streaming Projectors location

You will find Streaming Projectors scattered throughout the Veluriyam Mirage. Keep an eye out for them as you explore the area

Interact with the Streaming Projectors to activate them and enter the world of Preprints

What are preprints?

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse (Genshin Impact Version 3.8 Livestream) Bottleland's streaming projector Preprint World

Preprints are two-dimensional objects that can be displayed inside the Streaming Projectors

When you place an object in the projector, it constructs a corresponding item based on its original shape and the power of your imagination

However, note that Preprints are limited to displaying two-dimensional objects only.

Making changes in the Preprint World

Once inside the Preprint world, you can make changes to the environment and objects

Be creative to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles

If you encounter obstacles that block your path, you may need to manipulate external objects outside the Preprint world to change the environment and clear the way

Use tools and crystals

In your search for Joyeux Vouchers, you can use crystals to help locate them more easily. These crystals act as a guide to voucher locations, making your search more efficient

Make sure to collect and use these crystals strategically to optimize your voucher collection

That's all. This is your chance to experience a different dimension and uncover hidden treasures. Enjoy the journey and make the most of your time in this exciting event!

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 summer update is going to make a splash! Learn more about all the new Bottleland mechanisms and event minigames in our comprehensive Genshin Impact 3.8 guide here!

