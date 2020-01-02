Best games of the decade: Witcher 3, Last of Us & more

What a decade that was.

A new dawn of gaming approaches, but now is the perfect time to reflect on a progressive (and perhaps slow) 10 years in the gaming world.

We were introduced to three new next-gen consoles, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well as seeing the beginning of Cloud Gaming.

Free-to-play was a big winner of the decade with Rocket League Fortnite giving the big players in the industry a run for their money.

In a compilation of our “Best of the Decade” series – the RealSport bring you the 10 that sit well above the rest.

10. Pokemon Go

Year: 2016



Platform: Mobile



Developer: Niantic

Pokemon Go revolutionised mobile gaming.

The augmented reality game uses GPS as players aim to find and collect Pokemon in the real world. They can then train up their Pokemon and use them to battle others and takeover gyms which can be found in a range of locations.

The game received widespread acclaim due to the way in which it promotes physical activity and helped local businesses due to the increase in foot traffic.

There may be better mobile games out there, but the inclusivity and pandemonium around Pokemon Go gets into our top 10 of them all.

Tom Young

9. Minecraft

Year: 2011

Platforms: PC, Xbox 360, Mobile, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, New Nintendo 3DS

Developer: Mojang

The foundation of some of the most successful Youtube careers were laid here in this world of Minecraft.

Minecraft highlighted how indie games with simple graphics could become one of the most successful genres out there.

Minecraft, although it looks simple, takes players back to the stone age, where you have to figure out how to cook food, create shelter and progress through life’s ranks.

Callum Inwood

8. Rocket League

Year: 2015

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Psyonix

You can argue that if it hadn’t been for Rocket League, Fortnite would not have had its success. The Psynoix title first arrived on PS4 and Windows completely free – and transformed the concept of gaming.

Putting rockets on cars and having them play football just makes perfect sense – with the game hugely popular (and frustrating) for professional and casual gamers alike.

Where it goes on next-gen remains to be seen, but the pick-up-and-play factor of the title should see it emerge once again in the years ahead.

Alastair Pusinelli

7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Year: 2011

Platforms: PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011, the game was so popular they remastered it for PS4 and Xbox One in 2016.

Gamers play the part of Dragonborn who must vanquish Alduin, a dragon prophesied to destroy the world. As you accomplish more during the game, your character grows adding skills as you discover the world of Skyrim.

Still selling copies eight years on, Elder Scrolls VI is on the way!

Michael Wicherek

6. Grand Theft Auto V

Year: 2014

Platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Developer: Rockstar North

Despite being released on PS4 and Xbox One five years ago, people are still playing GTA V today, thanks to the updating of online gameplay – making it the most popular game in the franchise.

It has drawn comparison to modern-day America, and that is perhaps why it has struck a chord with so many fans.

Open worlds nowadays are in fantasy lands, but few offer the realistic experience of the GTA franchise, especially with the crumbling foundations of Los Santos.

Alastair Pusinelli

5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Year: 2017

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Wii U

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Released back in 2017 during the Nintendo Switch’s initial launch, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is still considered the best Switch game of all time to this date.

Perhaps the most immersive Zelda game ever created, it is full of secret areas to explore and countless hours exploring the beautiful area that the game is set in.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you NEED to have this game in your library, one of the best games of the last decade and we cannot wait for the second Breath of the Wild.

If more people had played this game, it would have been a contender for top spot.

Nick Chris

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Year: 2015

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Witcher 3 has to be one of the finest games ever made.

Players take control of the famous Witcher (or monster hunter), Geralt of Rivia, in his quest to find his adopted daughter, Ciri. Fans of the original Sapkowski novels couldn’t have wished for any more, as CD Projekt truly brought this world to life.

The best thing about the game is just how easy it is to control Geralt and his huge array of fighting skills and magic abilities. If you haven’t played this game yet, it’s an absolute must-buy.

Alastair Pusinelli

