FM 16 Watford: Player Ratings Revealed

RealSport have been scouring through FM16 and have devised a way to give you the lowdown on every Premier League squad. First things first, here’s every Premier League teams' transfer and wage budget revealed, so you know exactly how much each team gets at the start of every game. We’ve decided to rate every team, with ratings ranging from 0-5, with 5 being the highest, and 0 the lowest.

The ‘rating’ column shows you what level they player is at now

The ‘potential’ column gives you an idea of how much that player can grow by

We’ve also included an ‘importance’ column, which gives you an idea of how important that player is for your squad.

For example, a player who’s importance rating is 4.5 is one you should probably never sell, while someone with an importance rating of 2 wouldn’t be missed that much if you were to offload him. The ratings are also relative to where the club is at, so a 3.5-star player at Arsenal could well be a 4.5-star player at another club. Remember, it's all relative. The ratings for the other 19 Premier League teams can be found here. A list of other useful FM guides:

Goalkeeper

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value GoalKeeper Heurelho Gomes 3.5 3.5 4 34 Brazil £675k GoalKeeper Giedrius Arlauskis 3 3 3 27 Lithuania £3.2m

Defenders

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value Defender Tommie Hoban 3 3.5 4 21 Ireland £2.1m Defender Nathan Ake 2.5 4 4 20 Netherlands £4.7m Defender Gabriele Angella 3.5 3.5 4 26 Italy £4.2m Defender Sebastian Prodl 4 4 5 28 Austria £7m Defender Essaid Belkalem 2.5 2.5 3 26 Algeria £1.5m Defender Craig Cathcart 3.5 3.5 4 26 N. Ireland £6.75m Defender Joel ekstrand 3.5 3.5 4 26 Sweden £3.4m Defender Miguel Britos 4 4 5 29 Uruaguay £4.7m Defender Allan Nyom 4 4 5 27 France £7m

Midfielders

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value Midfielder Rtienne Capoue 4 4 5 26 France £14.5m Midfielder Juan Carlos Paredes 2.5 2.5 3 27 Ecuador £3.8m Midfielder Miguel Layun 3.5 3.5 4 27 Mexico £7.25m Midfielder Jose Holebas 3.5 3.5 4 31 Greece £2.8m Midfielder Juanfran 3 3 4 26 Spain £3.3m Midfielder Ikechi Anya 3.5 3.5 4 27 Scotland £7.5m Midfielder Adiene Guedioura 3.5 3.5 4 29 Algeria £3.9m Midfielder Ben Watson 3.5 3.5 4 29 England £2.4m Midfielder Valon Behrami 4 4 5 30 Switzerland £5.5m Midfielder Alessandro Diamanti 3 3 3 32 Italy £1.3m Midfielder Jose Manuel Jurado 4 4 5 29 Spain £11m Midfielder Steven Berghuis 3.5 3.5 4 23 Netherlands £5m Midfielder Almen Abdi 3.5 3.5 4 28 Switzerland £6.75m

Attackers

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value Striker Matej Vydra 4 4 5 23 Czech £8.25m Striker Victor Ibarbo 3 3 3 25 Colombia £3.9m Striker Odion Ighalo 3.5 3.5 4 26 Nigeria £7.5m Striker Troy Deeney 3.5 3.5 4 27 England £9.25m

