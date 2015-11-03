FM 16 Watford: Player Ratings Revealed

RealSport have been scouring through FM16 and have devised a way to give you the lowdown on every Premier League squad. First things first, here’s every Premier League teams' transfer and wage budget revealed, so you know exactly how much each team gets at the start of every game. We’ve decided to rate every team, with ratings ranging from 0-5, with 5 being the highest, and 0 the lowest.
- The ‘rating’ column shows you what level they player is at now
- The ‘potential’ column gives you an idea of how much that player can grow by
- We’ve also included an ‘importance’ column, which gives you an idea of how important that player is for your squad.
For example, a player who’s importance rating is 4.5 is one you should probably never sell, while someone with an importance rating of 2 wouldn’t be missed that much if you were to offload him. The ratings are also relative to where the club is at, so a 3.5-star player at Arsenal could well be a 4.5-star player at another club. Remember, it's all relative. The ratings for the other 19 Premier League teams can be found here. A list of other useful FM guides:
Goalkeeper
|Position
|Player
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Importance
|Age
|Nationality
|Value
|GoalKeeper
|Heurelho Gomes
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|34
|Brazil
|£675k
|GoalKeeper
|Giedrius Arlauskis
|3
|3
|3
|27
|Lithuania
|£3.2m
Defenders
|Position
|Player
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Importance
|Age
|Nationality
|Value
|Defender
|Tommie Hoban
|3
|3.5
|4
|21
|Ireland
|£2.1m
|Defender
|Nathan Ake
|2.5
|4
|4
|20
|Netherlands
|£4.7m
|Defender
|Gabriele Angella
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|26
|Italy
|£4.2m
|Defender
|Sebastian Prodl
|4
|4
|5
|28
|Austria
|£7m
|Defender
|Essaid Belkalem
|2.5
|2.5
|3
|26
|Algeria
|£1.5m
|Defender
|Craig Cathcart
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|26
|N. Ireland
|£6.75m
|Defender
|Joel ekstrand
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|26
|Sweden
|£3.4m
|Defender
|Miguel Britos
|4
|4
|5
|29
|Uruaguay
|£4.7m
|Defender
|Allan Nyom
|4
|4
|5
|27
|France
|£7m
Midfielders
|Position
|Player
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Importance
|Age
|Nationality
|Value
|Midfielder
|Rtienne Capoue
|4
|4
|5
|26
|France
|£14.5m
|Midfielder
|Juan Carlos Paredes
|2.5
|2.5
|3
|27
|Ecuador
|£3.8m
|Midfielder
|Miguel Layun
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|27
|Mexico
|£7.25m
|Midfielder
|Jose Holebas
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|31
|Greece
|£2.8m
|Midfielder
|Juanfran
|3
|3
|4
|26
|Spain
|£3.3m
|Midfielder
|Ikechi Anya
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|27
|Scotland
|£7.5m
|Midfielder
|Adiene Guedioura
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|29
|Algeria
|£3.9m
|Midfielder
|Ben Watson
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|29
|England
|£2.4m
|Midfielder
|Valon Behrami
|4
|4
|5
|30
|Switzerland
|£5.5m
|Midfielder
|Alessandro Diamanti
|3
|3
|3
|32
|Italy
|£1.3m
|Midfielder
|Jose Manuel Jurado
|4
|4
|5
|29
|Spain
|£11m
|Midfielder
|Steven Berghuis
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|23
|Netherlands
|£5m
|Midfielder
|Almen Abdi
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|28
|Switzerland
|£6.75m
Attackers
|Position
|Player
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Importance
|Age
|Nationality
|Value
|Striker
|Matej Vydra
|4
|4
|5
|23
|Czech
|£8.25m
|Striker
|Victor Ibarbo
|3
|3
|3
|25
|Colombia
|£3.9m
|Striker
|Odion Ighalo
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|26
|Nigeria
|£7.5m
|Striker
|Troy Deeney
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|27
|England
|£9.25m