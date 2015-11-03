FM 16 Stoke: Player Ratings Revealed

RealSport have been scouring through FM16 and have devised a way to give you the lowdown on every Premier League squad. First things first, here’s every Premier League teams’ transfer and wage budget revealed, so you know exactly how much each team gets at the start of every game. We’ve decided to rate every team, with ratings ranging from 0-5, with 5 being the highest, and 0 the lowest.

The ‘rating’ column shows you what level they player is at now

The ‘potential’ column gives you an idea of how much that player can grow by

We’ve also included an ‘importance’ column, which gives you an idea of how important that player is for your squad.

For example, a player who’s importance rating is 4.5 is one you should probably never sell, while someone with an importance rating of 2 wouldn’t be missed that much if you were to offload him. The ratings for the other 19 Premier League teams can be found here. A list of other useful FM 16 guides:

Goalkeeper

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value GoalKeeper Shay Given 2.5 2.5 2 39 Ireland £425k GoalKeeper Jack Butland 2.5 4 4 22 England £4.9m

Defenders

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value Defender Glen Johnson 3.5 3.5 4 30 England £3.6m Defender Phil Bardsley 2.5 2.5 2 30 Scotland £2.3m Defender Marc Wilson 3.5 3.5 4 27 Ireland £8.75m Defender Geoff Cameron 3.5 3.5 4 29 USA £5m Defender erik Pieters 3 3 3 26 Netherlands £4.9m Defender Marc Muniesa 3 4 4 23 Spain £3.8m Defender Ryan Shawcross 4 4 5 27 England £9.25m Defender Philipp Wollscheid 3.5 3.5 4 26 Germany £7.75m

Midfielders

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value Midfielder Glenn Whelan 3.5 3.5 4 31 Ireland £2.6m Midfielder Charlie Adam 3 3 3 29 Scotland £5.75m Midfielder Ibrahim Afellay 3.5 3.5 4 29 Netherlands £8.25m Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri 4 4.5 5 23 Switzerland £25.5m Midfielder Mame Diouf 3.5 3.5 4 27 Senegal £18m Midfielder Steve Sidwell 3.5 3.5 4 32 England £650k Midfielder Marco Van Ginkel 3.5 4 5 22 Netherlands £9m Midfielder Marko Arnautovic 3.5 3.5 4 26 Austria £11m Midfielder Stephen Ireland 3 3 3 28 Ireland £4.2m

Attackers

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value Striker Peter Odemwingie 2.5 2.5 2 33 Nigeria £625k Striker Bojan 2.5 3.5 4 24 Spain £7.5m Striker Peter Crouch 3.5 3.5 4 34 England £850k Striker Joselu 3.5 3.5 4 25 Spain £10.75m

