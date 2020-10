FM 16 Bundesliga: Every Team's Transfer And Wage Budget Revealed

We have made things easy for you on FM16 by giving you the transfer and budget for every Bundesliga team.However, these will vary depending on which objectives you select for your season, so we’ve given the highest and lowest amount possible for each club. Basically, whenever you start a new game on FM16, consult this guide to avoid wasting time. For the transfer/wage budgets from other leagues:

A list of other useful FM 16 guides:

Augsburg

Transfer Budget – £2.14m – 2.69m

Wage Budget – £312k – 347k

Bayer Leverkusen

Transfer Budget – £3.57m – 4.26m

Wage Budget – £757k – 826k

Bayern Munich

Transfer Budget – £21.42m – 22.85m

Wage Budget – £2.49m – 2.58m

Borussia Dortmund

Transfer Budget – £10.71m – 12.2m

Wage Budget – £1.2m – 1.28m

Borussia Monchengladbach

Transfer Budget – £1.42m – 1.81m

Wage Budget – £566k – 629k

Darmstadt 98

Transfer Budget – £384k – 473k

Wage Budget – £208k – 230k

Eintracht Frankfurt

Transfer Budget – £1.78m – 2.08m

Wage Budget – £365k – 391k

Gelsenkirchen

Transfer Budget – £14.28m – 17.69m

Wage Budget – £1.05m – 1.17m

Hamburger SV

Transfer Budget – £0

Wage Budget – £563k – 608k

Hannover 96

Transfer Budget – £1.07m – 1.42m

Wage Budget – £390k – 445k

Hertha BSC

Transfer Budget – £0

Wage Budget – £392k – 437k

1899 Hoffenheim

Transfer Budget – £8.57m – 12.77m

Wage Budget – £554k – 686k

FC Inglostadt

Transfer Budget – £568k – 721k

Wage Budget – £202k – 225k

1. FC Koln

Transfer Budget – £357k – 424k

Wage Budget – £287k – 311k

Mainz 05

Transfer Budget – £4.28m – 5.18m

Wage Budget – £331k – 365k

VfB Stuttgart

Transfer Budget – £2.5m – 3.14m

Wage Budget – £378k – 424k

Werder Bremen

Transfer Budget – £2.07m – 2.38m

Wage Budget – £375k – 398k

VfL Wolfsburg

Transfer Budget – £17.85m – 23.63m

Wage Budget – £1.17m – 1.38m

More gaming guides:

FM 16:

Wonderkids Guides

Premier League Best Wonderkids

Europe's Best Wonderkids

La Liga Wonderkids

Bundesliga Wonderkids

Serie A Wonderkids

Best Wonderkids From Smaller European Leagues

Best XI's

Premier League Wonderkids Best XI

The 11 Best ‘Big Budget’ Signings On FM15

Europe's Best Wonderkids XI

La Liga Wonderkids Best XI

The 11 Best Signings On FM15

Bundesliga Wonderkids Best XI

Smaller European Leagues Wonderkids XI

The Premier League On-Loan XI

The Best FM15 Signings Under £5m

FM 16 Stories

Celtic In The Premier League

Barcelona In League 2

Ronaldo & Messi At Aston Villa

Barcelona In The Premier League

Messi On A Cold Night In Stoke

General Guides

How To Sign Any Player For Cheap On FM16

6 Reasons To Buy FM16

5 Bargains You Won't Find In FM16

6 Teams To Try On FM16

What Happened When We Played FM16 For The First Time

The 5 Best Free Transfers At Every Position

Best Signings From Relegation-Prone Teams

Transfer Budgets

Premier League Teams Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed

Every European Team's Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed

La Liga Teams Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed

Serie A Teams Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed

Bundesliga Transfer/Wage Budget Revealed

Smaller European Teams Transfer/Wage Budget Revealed

The 20 Teams With The Highest Transfer/Wage Budgets

FIFA 16:

Complete Team-By-Team Guide To Starting A Career Mode (Premier League)

Top 5 FIFA 16 Goals

The Real Picture: What FIFA 16 Needs To Fix