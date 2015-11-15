header decal
15 Nov 2015

FIFA 16 Manchester United: Complete Guide For Career Mode

General Tips

Budget

What the team needs

Who you should get rid of

Who you should buy (with the smaller budget)

Who you should buy (with the larger budget)

More gaming guides:

FM 16:

FIFA 16 Manchester United - For those gamers that don’t like playing online, manager mode is their FIFA haven. A place where you can take apart any team you want, and completely construct a new one, however you please. Sometimes though, it helps to have a helping hand in explaining how to best use different teams on Career Mode. So, RealSport have devised a team-by-team guide for anyone looking to start a manager mode on FIFA 16.

A list of some other useful FIFA guides: Complete Premier League Team-By-Team Guide For Completing Career Mode: 

General Tips

  • Always choose the lenient option when selecting your ‘financial strictness’. This way you get 85% of the money that the board receives from outgoing transfers to spend on new players
  • Use the new ‘Training’ feature – even if you can’t be bothered to always carry out the drills, simulate 5 drills every week, it’s a useful way to help your players grow outside of matches

Budget

What the team needs

Who you should get rid of

A general rule here is to sell off players that are old (31+), as on FIFA, their ratings can deteriorate pretty fast, so it’s best to cash in on them while their still valuable. Below is the name of the Manchester United players you should get rid of and the lowest value at which you should sell that player:

  • Victor Valdes - £10.5m
  • Ashley Young - £9.5m

Total Received = £19.5m

New Budget = £76m

Who you should buy (with the smaller budget)

If you can, aim to sign younger players, as FIFA has this thing for making a majority of all decent young players develop pretty well, even if they don’t in real life. If you can’t sell the 'deadweight' players, the following are those you can sign within your original budget (£57m):

Name: Carlos Vela (83)

Cost:£23m (Real Sociedad)

Is he worth it?

  • Still relatively young in FIFA terms at 26, he seems like a perfect option here for United.
  • A skillful, fast player with a decent finish on him.
  • Extremely versatile as he can play anywhere across the frontline.

Alternative option – Pione Sisto - £5.5m (FC Midtiylland) 

Name: Raphael Varane (82)

Cost:£25m (Real Madrid)

Is he worth it?

  • Ticks all the boxes here. A strong, able centre-half who can play out from the back in FIFA. His pace isn’t bad either!

 Alternative option – Diego Godin - £31m (Atletico)

Who you should buy (with the larger budget)

If you do manage to sell the ‘deadweight’ players listed above, these are the extra players you should think about signing. Each player’s rating is shown in brackets:

Name: Romelu Lukaku (80)

Cost: £27m (Everton)

Is he worth it?

  • Strong, fast, skilful and a convincing finisher.
  • Perfect for alternate styles; the long ball or tiki-taka, he fits the bill.

Name: Antoine Griezmann (83)

Cost: £34m (Atletico Madrid)

Is he worth it?

  • One of most exciting prospects in world football and FIFA. Spend the outlay on him, and watch him grow into the late 80s. Expensive, but worth it.

