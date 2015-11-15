header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

More

15 Nov 2015

FIFA 16 Manchester City: Complete Guide For Career Mode

FIFA 16 Manchester City: Complete Guide For Career Mode

Jump To
link decal

General Tips

link decal

Budget

link decal

What the team needs

link decal

Who you should get rid of

link decal

Who you should buy (with the smaller budget)

link decal

Who you should buy (with the larger budget)

link decal

More gaming guides:

link decal

FM 16:

FIFA 16 Manchester City - For those gamers that don’t like playing online, manager mode is their FIFA haven. A place where you can take apart any team you want, and completely construct a new one, however you please. Sometimes though, it helps to have a helping hand in explaining how to best use different teams on Career Mode. So, RealSport have devised a team-by-team guide for anyone looking to start a manager mode on FIFA 16. 

For a full list of the guides to the other 19 Premier League teams, click here.

A list of some other useful FIFA guides: Complete Premier League Team-By-Team Guide For Completing Career Mode: 

General Tips

Budget

  • Transfer budget - £72m
  • Wage budget – £220k

What the team needs

Who you should get rid of

A general rule here is to sell off players that are old (31+), as on FIFA, their ratings can deteriorate pretty fast, so it’s best to cash in on them while their still valuable. Below is the name of the Manchester City players you should get rid of and the lowest value at which you should sell that player:

  • Samir Nasri - £17 million
  • Fernando - £6 million

Total Received = £23 million

New Budget = £95m

Who you should buy (with the smaller budget)

If you can, aim to sign younger players, as FIFA has this thing for making a majority of all decent young players develop pretty well, even if they don’t in real life. If you can’t sell the 'deadweight' players, the following are those you can sign within your original budget (£72m):

Name: Lucas (82)

Cost:£26m (PSG)

Is he worth it?

  • Lucas hasn’t blossomed quite as he would’ve liked in real life, but on FIFA, he almost always ends up with a rating around 86/87.

Alternative option – Rodrigo - £17m (Valencia)

https://youtu.be/0X64RCAqrVc?t=9s

Name: Alexandre Lacazette (79)

Cost:£44m (Lyon)

Is he worth it?

  • It’s quite a steep price to pay for any player on FIFA, but if you’re someone who opts for a pacy striker, there are few better than the Lyon striker
  • Lacazette is also likely to improve by a few ratings to, leaving you with a 86/87 rated striker in a season or two

Alternative option – Edinson Cavani - £5m (Newcastle)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFZKa3jwXR4

Who you should buy (with the larger budget)

If you do manage to sell the ‘deadweight’ players listed above, these are the extra players you should think about signing. Each player’s rating is shown in brackets:

Name: Wellington Nem (73)

Cost: £3.3m (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Is he worth it?

  • Nem has quite a low-rating, but if it’s an option of playing Navas or Nem, sign Nem and play him
  • If of course you like to sim your games, maybe don’t sign him, but if you’re playing a majority of games, Nem is a great super-sub

Name: Nolito (82)

Cost: £17m (Celta Vigo)

Is he worth it?

  • The thinking here is you sign Nolito and play him on the left, and switch Sterling to right wing. He’s a tad old but entering his prime.
  • He's a welcome addition to City’s side, and if nothing else, a better sub to have than Jesus Navas.

More gaming guides:

FIFA 16:

Complete Team-By-Team Guide To Starting A Career Mode (Premier League) including:

Top 5 FIFA 16 Goals

The Real Picture: What FIFA 16 Needs To Fix

 

FM 16:

Wonderkids Guides

Premier League Best Wonderkids

Europe's Best Wonderkids

La Liga Wonderkids

Bundesliga Wonderkids

Serie A Wonderkids

Best Wonderkids From Smaller European Leagues

Best XI's

Premier League Wonderkids Best XI

The 11 Best ‘Big Budget’ Signings On FM15

Europe's Best Wonderkids XI

La Liga Wonderkids Best XI

The 11 Best Signings On FM15

Bundesliga Wonderkids Best XI

Smaller European Leagues Wonderkids XI

The Premier League On-Loan XI

The Best FM15 Signings Under £5m

 

FM 16 Stories

Celtic In The Premier League

Barcelona In League 2

Ronaldo & Messi At Aston Villa

Barcelona In The Premier League

Messi On A Cold Night In Stoke

 

General Guides

How To Sign Any Player For Cheap On FM16

6 Reasons To Buy FM16 

5 Bargains You Won't Find In FM16

6 Teams To Try On FM16

What Happened When We Played FM16 For The First Time

The 5 Best Free Transfers At Every Position

Best Signings From Relegation-Prone Teams 

 

Transfer Budgets

Premier League Teams Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed

Every European Team's Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed

La Liga Teams Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed

Serie A Teams Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed

Bundesliga Transfer/Wage Budget Revealed

Smaller European Teams Transfer/Wage Budget Revealed

The 20 Teams With The Highest Transfer/Wage Budgets

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy