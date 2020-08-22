Fall Guys Season 2 to be REVEALED at Gamescom!

Another Season is incoming, and we’re getting a world premiere at this iconic gaming event!

We’re falling head over heels for this game, alongside thousands of other players who are getting into the action with Fall Guys.

But now, the official Fall Guys twitter page has an announcement that is really going to excite fans of the game!

Keep reading to find more!

Fall Guys Season 2 Reveal!

Yes, it looks like a Season 2 reveal is coming our way, after the below tweet was posted recently.

The tweet also linked to a similar post by The Game Awards, which reveals that we’ll be getting a preview of the anticipated Season 2 during Gamescom opening night live!

What could we expect to see? Well, we certainly think we’ll be seeing more cosmetics and more game-modes/ mini-games featured, however, we’re going to have to wait to find out for sure.

We don’t have an official release date for the next season just yet. but we’re predicting it could be early October.

Fall Guys launched on Tuesday, 4 August and Season 1 is expected to last nine weeks.

If we were to pinpoint our speculation, that would take us to Tuesday, 6 October.

Be sure to check back in with us for all the latest on Fall Guys!