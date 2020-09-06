Fall Guys PC Requirements: Specs, Controllers, and more!

If you want to get involved in the wholesome mayhem, you’ll need to check your machine is up to the task!

If you want to experience the wholesome, awesome fun of Fall Guys on PC, then there are a few requirements that you should ensure it meets first.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go diving in!

What are the Fall Guys PC requirements?

The good news is that developers Mediatonic has not set the game to be exclusively playable by those who have the very latest and greatest PC builds.

Rather, the game itself is actually playable on the fairly low end when it comes to system requirements. You can check them out below!

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system .

. OS: Windows 10 64bit only.

10 64bit only. Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent.

Memory: 8 GB RAM.

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950.

Network: Broadband Internet connection.

Storage: 2 GB available space.

Gamepad Recommended

Interestingly, the requirements listed on Steam mention that a gamepad/controller is recommended for Fall Guys.

When it comes to whether you prefer to play with keyboard and mouse vs controller, it opens up very passionate and informed options from both sides of the coin!

ONE GOAL! Regardless of how you choose to play, you’re all after the same thing!

Generally speaking, it could be argued that platforming games sometimes benefit from a controller, over a keyboard and mouse – however this is purely down to the individual!

Controllers for PC?

If you’re interested in joining the ever-expanding community of PC gamers, but also want to be able to play games on console too – you can go for a controller that can be used on both!

LIGHT IT UP! LEDs and customisation feature heavily on some models!

Controllers like the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition can be used on PC and Xbox. It also comes with a huge amount of customisation too.

However you choose to play Fall Guys, the game is designed to be as accessible as possible – so you’ll have a blast either way!

For everything you need to know and more on Fall Guys, from Season 2 news, to all the latest on Fall Guys for mobile – be sure to check back in with us!