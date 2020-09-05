Fall Guys Cross Platform: PC, PS4, Details, Predictions, and more

Will this hugely popular feature be introduced in the future, or does Mediatonic have other plans?

Fall Guys is inching closer to the highly anticipated Season 2, but there’s one question that still comes up time and time again, and it’s all about cross platform.

Here’s everything you need to know and more!

Does Fall Guys have Cross Platform?

At this time, Fall Guys does not have cross platform play.

Currently, Fall Guys is available on PS4 and PC via Steam only, and as of yet, the two gaming worlds are unable to collide online.

You’ll have to join your fellow PS4 or PC owners to be able to play the game for right now, but will this change in the future?

When could Fall Guys be cross platform?

Fall Guys is still a relatively ‘young’ game, so we wonder what could come first? A new platform, or cross platform play?

Many queries surrounding platforms have been put to the developers behind Fall Guys, both in interviews and simply responding to questions on Twitter.

In a recent interview with theloadout, one of the game designers, Joe Walsh said, “There’s nothing new on that front, I’m afraid. We’re still committed to it. I think we’re committed to it even more than we were before.”

So things are looking positive, however, it appears to be more of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’.

When could we see Cross Platform for Fall Guys?

Information is light on the ground when it comes to timelines for Fall Guys’ growth and expansion.

It seems almost unusual for a game so popular not to expand to different platforms and cross play, however, as mentioned the game isn’t even in its 2nd season yet – so we may all have to be patient.

When it comes to moving on to mobile, there may be some clues from recent reports.

A Chinese entertainment company reportedly gained the rights for a mobile version of Fall Guys.

If this does come to fruition, perhaps we could be seeing the game come to IOS and Android as the next milestone in the game’s journey.

For now, we can only speculate, imagine, and look forward to what we can all agree will be a bright future for Fall Guys!

For everything you need to know and more, be sure to check back in with us.