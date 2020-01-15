header decal
15 Jan 2020

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Characters - Bosses, returning, new characters & much more

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Characters - Bosses, returning, new characters & much more

The new game will bring back fan favourite characters and those that many may have forgotten.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to be a nostalgic revisit of the major moments within the cartoon show, with the release date now just two days away.

The new game will see the return of fan favourite characters, new and old, as well as many that viewers may have forgotten about.

Keep reading for ALL characters in the new Dragon Ball Z game.

Full Characters List

Here is a full character list for the new game.

Playable Characters

  • Goku
  • Gohan (Kid, Teen, Adult)
  • Vegeta
  • Piccolo
  • Future Trunks
  • Gotenks
  • Vegito

Support

  • Krillin
  • Tien Shinhan
  • Chiaotzu
  • Yamcha

Other

  • Bulma
  • Master Roshi
  • Android 8
  • Launch
  • Nam
  • Yajirobe
  • Cynthia
  • Yuzukar
  • Android 16
  • Videl
  • Supreme Kai
  • Babidi
  • Dabura

New

  • Bonyu
  • Alien (Frieza Force soldier)

Bosses

  • Raditz
  • Nappa
  • Vegeta (Base/Great Ape)
  • Cui
  • Zarbon (Base/Monster Form)
  • Dodoria
  • Ginyu Force (Guldo, Burter, Recoome, Jeice, and Captain Ginyu)
  • Frieza (1st Form/2nd Form/3rd Form/Final Form/100% Full Power/Mecha-Frieza)
  • Cell (Imperfect/Semi-Perfect/Perfect/Super Perfect)
  • Majin Buu 
  • Evil Buu
  • Super Buu (Base/Absorbed Gotenks/Absorbed Gohan)
  • Kid Buu

Enemies

The following named and unnamed characters are enemies in the new game.

Named

  • RR Mech Soldier
  • Skull Robo Type 3
  • Android 17
  • Android 18
  • Android 19
  • Dr. Gero
  • Pui Pui
  • Yakon

Unnamed

  • Dinosaurs
  • Appule
  • 2 brown Appule's race members
  • Frieza Force machinery robots

Release Date

The game will launch on the 17th of January 2020.

With the game launching on the 17th, if a demo was to arrive, we can hope to see one within a few weeks of launch.

If a demo was to arrive, it will likely arrive on all platforms.

Season Pass And DLC Release Date

The game will come with a season pass, which will include two-story missions.

It's unclear what these are if, they're covering the majority of the DBZ story in the full game at release, you're likely to be left with the movies; traditionally seen as non-cannon.

DOLLAR BALL Z: The franchise has had video games made based off of its property for 33 years, selling well over 50 million copies

With that in mind, there are plenty of choices. The one that makes the most sense is the Broly movie, as it can fit in as a post-game mission; considering how popular the recent movie was, even if it wasn't from DBZ.

Perhaps characters such as Broly, or movie specific ones will appear in the story at a later date as DLC.

