Team up with friends or bots!

29 Feb 2024 12:05 PM +00:00

South Park: Snow Day got fans pumped with its action-packed trailer showcasing thrilling co-op gameplay. The game invites South Park fans to team up with friends and join iconic characters including Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, and Kenny McCormick in this all-new 3D co-op adventure, battling your way through snow-covered streets.

Six years after the release of Phone Destroyer, fans of the popular American animated sitcom can rejoice! A new chapter in the New Kid's adventures arrives in 2024, and this latest instalment promises to drop players into the town of South Park with exciting new multiplayer elements.

Does South Park Snow Day have local co-op?

The answer is yes! South Park: Snow Day allows you to team up with up to three friends or tackle the chaos solo with AI allies or even random players through matchmaking.

click to enlarge Credit: Question LLC

THQ Nordic reveals on the game's website that players can also set up traps and perform coordinated attacks with their teammates. With an arsenal of upgradeable weapons and attacks at your disposal, you can set traps, unleash coordinated assaults, and revive fallen comrades to keep the party going.

Get ready for outrageous scenarios and laugh-out-loud moments as you battle through the blizzard-ravaged town. South Park: Snow Day promises an unforgettable co-op experience filled with action, adventure, and the trademark South Park absurdity!

South Park: Snow Day pre-orders are live now!

South Park: Snow Day Standard and Digital Deluxe editions are now available for pre-order on Steam, Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, and Xbox stores.

Standard edition: £24.99 SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Base Game

Digital Deluxe Edition: £39.99 SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Base Game Underpants Gnome Cosmetics Pack SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Season Pass

Collectors Edition: £189.99 Available exclusively on the THQ Nordic store STANDARD EDITION + SEASON PASS delivered March 26th – Collectors Edition ships later Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe, 12,5 cm / 5 inch snow globe diameter, 17 cm / 6,8 inch in height. Made from glass and resin Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! - 6 Tarot Cards SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! - Original Soundtrack Game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, PS5 or PC SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Season Pass



Team up with three friends or brave the blizzard with ally bots and embark on a hysterical snow-filled escapade in South Park: Snow Day! This hilarious 3D co-op adventure promises classic South Park humour, epic battles, and enough outrageousness to keep you entertained for hours.

For more articles like this, take a look at our More page.