Cricket 24 Licenses: Nations, teams, players, & leagues

Cricket fans are excited because the full release of Cricket 24 is expected soon, which will bring many interesting features and new licensed teams. Many people already want to try this game and play for their favorite teams that were not available before. In this article, we will talk about the licensed teams of Cricket 24 so that you can learn more about what awaits you.

We will tell you everything we know about Licensed Teams so that you can evaluate the work of the developers and understand whether it is worth buying this game. Read carefully so you don't miss anything.

Cricket 24 licenses

Unlike previous games, the new version of cricket will have many more licensed teams. At the moment, according to the official data posted by the developers on Twitter, it is known that the game will definitely feature teams from the following countries:

click to enlarge Credit: Twitter Cricket 24 : Community Professionals

Australia

England

Ireland

New Zealand

Pakistan

West Indies

Big Ant Studios has said that more will be announced before launch, so hopefully India and South Africa will be in the game.

The game will also feature professional Indian T20 teams, but the full list has not yet been announced. But unlike the T20 teams, we can tell you about the IPL teams that will be present at the game, namely:

Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans

In addition to the aforementioned teams, we also expect the announcement of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who was an official partner of Big Ants Studios this year.

We would like to add that you will also be able to play with all these teams in licensed tournaments, such as The Ashes, the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL, The Hundred, and the Caribbean Premier League.

Cricket 24 release date

We finally have a confirmed release date for Cricket 24. The new game will arrive on 5 October. That date is for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch release is set for November, so those players won't have to wait too long for the port across.

Big Ant Studios is set to deliver more than 200 players with full photogrammetry, as well as more than 50 detailed recreations of official stadiums. In addition to the online mode, you will have access to a career mode in which you can improve your skills before competing with other players.