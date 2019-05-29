100 Thieves reveals new house sponsor and content direction

Photo Credit: (100 Thieves)

The content focused esports org and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves has been on an announcement roll recently debuting a new APEX Legends team and officially announcing their newest content creator CouRage. Today, the organization reveals they will be busy all summer in their new Cash App Content House where the org will be producing two new shows debuting this June.

The first show announced will be The CouRage & Nadeshot Show which will build on the two former OpTic Gaming members longtime friendship and feature a star studded guest list with the likes of Pokimane and Valkyrae as future guests. CouRage commented on his new show saying, "I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join the 100 Thieves family and live in the Cash App Content House with Matt and Rae. Matt and I have been great friends for years, and it’s such an honor to represent the organization he built and work alongside him on The CouRage & Nadeshot Show."

Photo Credit: 100 Thieves

The other show will be the Self-Made video podcast hosted by the 100 Thieves CEO himself Nadeshot. The show will focus on Nadeshot's journey as a CEO and other esport CEOs such as OpTic Gaming founder Hector "Hecz" Rodriguez and YouTube sensation Justine "iJustine" Ezarik.

Cash App's partnership will be not only as the naming partner of the Los Angeles home, but they will be providing all new recording sets to help with the in house production. Both shows will premiere in June on the 100 Thieves' YouTube Channel.

