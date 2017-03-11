header decal
Madden NFL 17 Franchise Mode: Oklahoma City Relocation Team Guide

Madden NFL 17 Franchise Mode: Oklahoma City Relocation Team Guide

Want to move your Madden NFL 17 Team to Oklahoma City? Here are all the details you need to know.

Lancers:

Nighthawks:

Bisons:

&nbsp; Stadium Type Number of Seats Number of Suites Total Cost ($) Weekly Cost ($) Stadium Funding&nbsp;
 Canopy     
Basic 66,00025000.75 Billion1.14 Million24%
Deluxe 66,00040001 Billion1.64 Million18%
 Futuristic     
Basic 70,00025000.85 Billion1.34 Million21%
Deluxe 70,00050001.35 Billion2.34 Million13%
 Hybrid     
Basic 67,00030000.80 Billion1.24 Million22%
Deluxe 67,00045001 Billion1.64 Million18%
 Sphere     
Basic 69,00020000.70 Billion1.04 Million25%
Deluxe 69,00045001.15 Billion1.94 Million15%
 Traditional     
Basic 72,00025000.71 Billion1.06 Million25%
Deluxe 72,00060001.18 Billion1.99 Million15%

