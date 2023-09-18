Madden 24 TOTW 2: Predictions, release date, & how to get

Monday is here once again which means another Madden 24 TOTW is on the way. Week 2 is almost over, with just the two Monday Night Football games between New Orleans & Carolina and Cleveland & Pittsburgh to come. That means we can start looking ahead to the TOTW 2 program.

Last week's Tyreek Hill card kicked TOTW off with a bang, but will we get anything as good as that this week? Well, maybe.

Madden 24 TOTW 2

Things have changed up regarding Team of the Week (TOTW) for Madden 24. The cards will be revealed and teased on Tuesday, and then fully announced on Wednesday.

The program should come into the game at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm BST on Wednesday 20 September. EA targets weekday drops for that time, but it can often drag on a little later for whatever reason. Be sure to check @MaddenNFLDirect for any information regarding the program.

Along with the cards being added to packs there will be a handful of challenges which you should complete as you will get a Team of the Year token to go towards a free TOTY card when that program comes around.

Predictions

It should be another week of an offensive & defensive player of the week getting an 88 OVR card, plus a historical LTD dropping into packs. So who is up for the call this week?

Well among quarterbacks Russell Wilson had a strong game with 308 yards passing and three touchdowns, though he was sacked seven times! Kirk Cousins put up 364 yards passing with four touchdowns in a high-scoring TNF game against the Eagles while Geno Smith out-dueled Jared Goff

At running back DeAndre Swift amassed 175 yards rushing on Thursday night against the Vikings. While he's got a special Season 1 card that should be enough to get him a TOTW spot too. Raheem Mostert torched the Patriots defense for 121 yards and two touchdowns as the zoomy offense of Miami kept on rolling.

Among wide receivers, there are several candidates for a big card this week. Mike Evans had a huge game for Tampa Bay, reeling in six catches for 171 yards and a touchdown, while Keenan Allen got 111 yards on eight catches and found the endzone twice.

On the defensive side, Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown had a sack and a pick-six in their victory, while Raiders LB Robert Spillane racked up 14 total tackles including a sack. Dolphins OLB Andrew Van Ginkel had a sack and three QB hits against the Patriots in the Sunday Night Football game.

How to get TOTW cards

If you are keen to get hold of TOTW cards then you can grab a specific TOTW pack from the store every week for 70,000 coins or 950 points. These will contain at least one 79+ OVR TOTW player from that week's program, one 79+ OVR TOTW player from ANY of the previous releases, and one 70+ OVR gold player.

There is also a bundle that contains six TOTW packs and your choice of TOTW Champions. That costs 8,900 points which is a cool $70.

There are also sets for the TOTW cards, with the Champions set requiring four 85 OVR TOTW players and six 81 OVR TOTW players.