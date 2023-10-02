Every week new AKA cards arrive at Madden 24 Ultimate Team, and this week it was no different. Two spectacular AKA cards will arrive at MUT today, and they include one current and former superstar.

Just like most of the cards in the AKA program, these cards also possess great attributes and spectacular X-factors. They are perfect if you need to take your team to the next level, especially if you want to upgrade your TE or CB position.

So, without further ado let's take a look at the new AKA cards coming to MUT.

New AKA cards

There are many great programs in Madden 24, and they all deliver some good cards. Programs such as Ultimate Kickoff, TOTW, Gridiron Guardians, or the Most Feared program, are among them, but they still aren't as popular as the AKA program.

The main reason for that is the AKA program cards' unique design, which makes them stand out among all the other Madden 24 cards. Obviously, their spectacular attributes and X-factors make them even more desired.

As mentioned above, we have two new AKA cards that will arrive at MUT today. One of them is TE Vernon "The Duke" Davis, who was one of the most electrifying players of his generation. He is incredibly fast and excels at running short and medium routes.

The second AKA player of this week is none other than the superstar CB Marlon "Fruit Punch" Humphrey. Humphrey has been one of the best CBs in the league for the past 5 years, being brilliant on man and zone coverage, but also excelling as a tackler. That's why he has 90-man coverage and 87-zone coverage.

Both cards possess great attributes and would be a good addition to most squads in MUT. So, if you have the coins to do so, make sure you get your hands on at least one of them.

All AKA IV cards

Here are the AKA release IV cards that have been announced so far. These cards go live on 2 October, and we might even get more AKA cards revealed this week. If they are, we will make sure to add them to this article, so stay tuned for that.

AKA IV

Vernon "The Duke" Davis - TE - 49ers - 89 OVR

Marlon "Fruit Punch" Humphrey - CB - Ravens - 89 OVR

