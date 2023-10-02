Madden 24 TOTW 4: Predictions, challenges, sets & more

Another NFL Sunday has been and gone, which means Madden 24 players are looking at who will be getting a serious upgrade in the coming days.

Every week the Madden team at EA give players a Team of the Week squad that celebrates the impressive performances of NFL players by giving them upgraded cards.

Madden 24 TOTW 4 release time

EA likes to keep a pretty strict weekly schedule when it comes to TOTW, which means we know when they will be dropping these cards.

Madden 24 TOTW 4 will arrive on Wednesday 4 October at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm BST. That's the targetted time at least, Madden releases do occasionally suffer from delays. Keep your eyes on @MaddenNFLDirect on Twitter to see if there are any delays.

Champions & LTD predictions

So who will be getting major cards this week? Well, we would expect Christian McCaffrey to get a Champion or LTD card after his four-touchdown day for the 49ers. The problem is that he got an 89 OVR AKA card last week, so it's unlikely they will double up on him.

click to enlarge

Instead, it is likely that one of Josh Allen or Stephon Diggs will get the big offensive card this week. The Buffalo Bills dismantled Miami, with Allen throwing for 320 yards and four TDs, while Diggs had 120 yards and three scores.

On defense, Khalil Mack had a ridiculous game, picking up six sacks against his former team and is the runaway choice for Defensive player of the Week.

Other cards

Other players likely to be involved in the TOTW promo this week are Texans receiver Nico Collins, Detroit running back David Montgomery, and Rams running back Kyren Williams.

Loading...

On defense, Vikings safety Harrison Smith had a huge day, as did Eagles lienbacker Nicholas Morrow and Jacksonville's cornerback Darious Williams.

Challenges

As always there will be a handful of challenges for players to complete. The coin & card reward for doing this isn't much, but you will get a TOTY token that is well worth collecting.