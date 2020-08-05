Madden 21 Ratings: Best Outside Linebackers (OLBs) in Franchise Mode – Mack, Miller, Jones & more

No matter your defensive playbook, having good OLBs is crucial to stopping the opposition.

Outside linebacker is always a tough position to fill in Madden.

This year will be no different. Do you want a pass rusher? A bruising run defender? A coverage player? Or someone that can do a bit of everything?

Let’s take a look at the best OLBs in Madden 21 and what kind of defenses they fit best.

How to choose the best outside linebackers (OLBs) in Madden 21 Franchise Mode

This article is looking at the best outside linebackers in Madden 21 for offline modes like Franchise Mode.

We don’t care about age, contract status, or anything like that. It’s just the highest OVR that we are after. So let’s dive on in!

Khalil Mack – 97 OVR

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: LOLB

If you want a pass rusher for a 3-4 defense, Khalil Mack is your guy.

QB KILLER: Mack is a monster that is impossible to contain

With 86 speed, 89 acceleration, and 89 strength Mack is a physical beast.

His 93 power moves and 90 finesse moves make him nearly impossible to block consistently, while his 93 block shed and 94 tackle means he can play the run too.

Von Miller – 97 OVR

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: LOLB

Matching Mack every step of the way is Von Miller.

READ MORE: Madden 21 X-Factor: Franchise Mode doesn’t need abilities

The Denver edge rusher is an elite 3-4 OLB with his 94 power moves and 90 finesse moves. He’s arguably a better run defender than Mack thanks to 94 block shed, 98 pursuit, and 93 tackle.

Chandler Jones – 95 OVR

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Position: LOLB

Rounding out the trio of high OVR 3-4 pass rushers is Chandler Jones.

HERE COMES THE PAIN: QBs will struggle to stay away from Chandler Jones

Jones is not as athletic as the other two, with 79 speed and 86 acceleration, but he makes up for that with elite technique.

Jones has 96 power moves and 92 finesse moves to be one of the deadliest pass rushers in Madden 21.

Demario Davis – 89 OVR

Team: New Orleans Saints

Position: ROLB

Our first 4-3 OLB! Demario Davis is a terrific off-ball linebacker if you prefer to play with a 4-3 base defense.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Will slower user defenders be good or bad for gameplay

Davis has 86 speed and 89 acceleration to get around the field well, and 90 play recognition to get a jump-start on the ball. With 76 zone and 70 man he can cover well too.

Za’Darius Smith – 88 OVR

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: LOLB

Another 3-4 pass rusher, Za’Darius Smith is one player that can be rightly disappointed by his Madden rating.

ALL POWERFUL: Few blockers can make Smith for sheer force

The Packers edge defender has 91 power moves but just 79 finesse moves and 73 block shed. He also brings 80 speed and 85 acceleration off the edge.

Kyle Van Noy – 86 OVR

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: LOLB

Something of a do-it-all player, Kyle Van Noy is best suited to a 4-3 defense.

He has 72 zone to drop off and cover, but also 79 power moves to be an impactful blitzer. He’s got terrific 98 play recognition and 95 pursuit to locate and chase down ball carriers.

TJ Watt – 86 OVR

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: LOLB

Our final member is another 3-4 pass rusher, TJ Watt.

STEEL CURTAIN: TJ Watt is the latest in a long line of elite Steelers OLBs

Watt brings 88 finesse moves and 80 power moves along with 83 speed and 89 acceleration to be a lightning-fast pass rusher.

All the best OLBs in Madden 21