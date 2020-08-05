Madden 21 Ratings: Best Outside Linebackers (OLBs) in Franchise Mode – Mack, Miller, Jones & more
No matter your defensive playbook, having good OLBs is crucial to stopping the opposition.
Outside linebacker is always a tough position to fill in Madden.
This year will be no different. Do you want a pass rusher? A bruising run defender? A coverage player? Or someone that can do a bit of everything?
Let’s take a look at the best OLBs in Madden 21 and what kind of defenses they fit best.
How to choose the best outside linebackers (OLBs) in Madden 21 Franchise Mode
This article is looking at the best outside linebackers in Madden 21 for offline modes like Franchise Mode.
We don’t care about age, contract status, or anything like that. It’s just the highest OVR that we are after. So let’s dive on in!
Khalil Mack – 97 OVR
Team: Chicago Bears
Position: LOLB
If you want a pass rusher for a 3-4 defense, Khalil Mack is your guy.
With 86 speed, 89 acceleration, and 89 strength Mack is a physical beast.
His 93 power moves and 90 finesse moves make him nearly impossible to block consistently, while his 93 block shed and 94 tackle means he can play the run too.
Von Miller – 97 OVR
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: LOLB
Matching Mack every step of the way is Von Miller.
The Denver edge rusher is an elite 3-4 OLB with his 94 power moves and 90 finesse moves. He’s arguably a better run defender than Mack thanks to 94 block shed, 98 pursuit, and 93 tackle.
Chandler Jones – 95 OVR
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Position: LOLB
Rounding out the trio of high OVR 3-4 pass rushers is Chandler Jones.
Jones is not as athletic as the other two, with 79 speed and 86 acceleration, but he makes up for that with elite technique.
Jones has 96 power moves and 92 finesse moves to be one of the deadliest pass rushers in Madden 21.
Demario Davis – 89 OVR
Team: New Orleans Saints
Position: ROLB
Our first 4-3 OLB! Demario Davis is a terrific off-ball linebacker if you prefer to play with a 4-3 base defense.
Davis has 86 speed and 89 acceleration to get around the field well, and 90 play recognition to get a jump-start on the ball. With 76 zone and 70 man he can cover well too.
Za’Darius Smith – 88 OVR
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: LOLB
Another 3-4 pass rusher, Za’Darius Smith is one player that can be rightly disappointed by his Madden rating.
The Packers edge defender has 91 power moves but just 79 finesse moves and 73 block shed. He also brings 80 speed and 85 acceleration off the edge.
Kyle Van Noy – 86 OVR
Team: Miami Dolphins
Position: LOLB
Something of a do-it-all player, Kyle Van Noy is best suited to a 4-3 defense.
He has 72 zone to drop off and cover, but also 79 power moves to be an impactful blitzer. He’s got terrific 98 play recognition and 95 pursuit to locate and chase down ball carriers.
TJ Watt – 86 OVR
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: LOLB
Our final member is another 3-4 pass rusher, TJ Watt.
Watt brings 88 finesse moves and 80 power moves along with 83 speed and 89 acceleration to be a lightning-fast pass rusher.
All the best OLBs in Madden 21
|Player
|Team
|Position
|OVR
|Khalil Mack
|Chicago Bears
|LOLB
|97
|Von Miller
|Denver Broncos
|LOLB
|97
|Chandler Jones
|Arizona Cardinals
|LOLB
|95
|Demario Davis
|New Orleans Saints
|ROLB
|89
|Za’Darius Smith
|Green Bay Packers
|LOLB
|88
|Kyle Van Noy
|Miami Dolphins
|LOLB
|86
|TJ Watt
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|LOLB
|86
|Darius Leonard
|Indianapolis Colts
|LOLB
|85
|Shaquil Barrett
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|ROLB
|85
|Preston Smith
|Green Bay Packers
|ROLB
|84
|Jamie Collins
|Detroit Lions
|LOLB
|83
|Leighton Vander Esch
|Dallas Cowboys
|LOLB
|83
|Matthew Judon
|Baltimore Ravens
|LOLB
|83
|Harold Landry III
|Tennessee Titans
|ROLB
|82
|Kwon Alexander
|San Francisco 49ers
|LOLB
|82
|Robert Quinn
|Chicago Bears
|ROLB
|82
|Bradley Chubb
|Denver Broncos
|ROLB
|81
|KJ Wright
|Seattle Seahawks
|ROLB
|81
|Myles Jack
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|ROLB
|81
|Whitney Mercilus
|Houston Texans
|ROLB
|81