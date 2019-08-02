header decal
02 Aug 2019

Madden 20 PS4: Review, Release Date, Player Ratings, X-Factors, Cost, Rookies, NFL 100, New Features and much more

Madden 20 is here at last. This is everything you need to know for the new game.

Jump To
Madden 20 release date

Face Of The Franchise: QB1

Player ratings

Madden 20 gameplay

Any drawbacks?

  • Bazooka – When in the zone, increase maximum pass distance
    • Objective: Complete a TBD-number of passes over 30-yards
    • Knock-Out: Interception or sack
  • No Look Deadeye – Perfect passing accuracy on cross-body throws
  • Escape Artist – Elite speed and agility when scrambling on passing plays
  • Dashing Deadeye – Perfect passing accuracy when throwing on the run
  • Red Zone Deadeye – Perfect passing accuracy when throwing inside the red zone
  • Slot-O-Matic – Excels at route running and contested catches when running routes from a Slot receiver position

