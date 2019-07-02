Madden 20: Rookie quarterback ratings - Murray, Haskins, Jones & more

Madden 20 will hit the shelves in less than a month, with the base version available on 2 August, 2019 and early access available on EA Access on 25 July, 2019.

To build some hype EA have released their rookie ratings, and they look a little different than usual. Madden 20 has promised a reworked ratings system that will not only create a bigger gap between the 90 OVR player and the 89 OVR one, but also a much wider ratings spread so the elite stars truly feel special. This means some starters could find themselves with a 50-60 OVR rating, and that will extend to rookies too.

Rookie ratings normally follow rough draft ﻿order, with the #1 pick being the top-rated rookie on that year's Madden. That is not the case this year. We have already explored the top overall rookies in Madden 20, but now it is time to look at those remarkable playmakers under center. Which rookie quarterbacks are rated the highest?

﻿Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (73 OVR)

Best Stats: Acceleration (92), Speed (91), Agility (90), Throw Power (89), Break Sack (87), Ball Carrier Vision (86), Throw On The Run (87), Deep Accuracy (82), Short Accuracy (82)

Kyler Murray was taken #1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in this years draft despite them using a first-round pick on Josh Rosen in 2018. Why? Well he was electric for Oklahoma in 2018, completing 69 percent of his passes for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns, while adding 1,001 yards and 12 scores with his legs. Murray also has a lot of experience in new Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense. It seemed like a match made in heaven, and so the Cardinals pulled the trigger on him.

In Madden 20 Murray is an immediate threat with his feet thanks to strong acceleration (92), speed (91), and agility (90) ratings. Murray has good throw power (89) and the ability to break sacks (87) too. He can throw on the run (87) and has solid accuracy (82 short, 82 dee) to start as well.

﻿Dwayne Haskins Jr, Washington Redskins (72 OVR)

Best Stats: Throw Power (89), Short Accuracy (85), Acceleration (83), Agility (83), Deep Accuracy (81), Medium Accuracy (80)

Dwayne Haskins was taken #15 in the 2019 draft by the Washington Redskins to take over from the injured Alex Smith. In 2018 he completed 70 percent of his passes for Ohio State, racking up 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns as a sophomore.

In Madden 20 Haskins brings very good short accuracy (85) immediately and has the throw power (89) to find deep passes (81) too. He has good acceleration (83) even if he doesn't have breakaway speed (75) with it. Haskins' accuracy will be the most important thing early on as it will let you move the ball consistently.

Drew Lock, Denver Broncos (67 OVR)

Best Stats: Throw Power (88), Acceleration (86), Speed (83), Agility (80), Deep Accuracy (80), Play Action (80)

The Denver Broncos took Drew Lock #42 overall, in the second-round, with the idea to sit him behind Joe Flacco for at least 2019. Lock played 4 years at Missouri, completing 62.9 percent of his passes in 2018 for 3,498 yards and 28 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Lock tested quite well in the Combine, with a 4.12-second short shuttle and a 31 inch vertical jump.

In Madden 20 you might be keen to start Lock immediately. He has good throw power (88) and the acceleration (86) and speed (83) to get himself out of trouble. Lock's accuracy isn't amazing but he brings solid deep accuracy (80) immediately but he also is good on play action (80) which is really nice.

Will Grier, Carolina Panthers (66 OVR)

Best Stats: Throw Power (86), Acceleration (85), Short Accuracy (83), Jumping (82), Throw On The Run (81), Agility (81)

Will Grier was taken #100 overall, late in the third-round, by the Carolina Panthers to be Cam Newton's developmental backup. In 2 years with West Virginia Grier completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. He put on a show for teams at his Pro Day, but it did little for his overall draft stock.

In Madden 20 Grier has some really good traits that players can exploit. His short accuracy (83) is solid and has some nice athleticism with his acceleration (85) and agility (81). That can be used in combination with his throw on the run (81) to create a moving pocket and change angles.

Tyree Jackson, Buffalo Bills (64 OVR)

Best Stats: Throw Power (95), Acceleration (89), Speed (86), Agility (85), Jumping (83), Ball Carrier Vision (80), Break Sack (79)

Tyree Jackson went undrafted in 2019 and was signed by the Buffalo Bills as a free agent, and yet he still picks up a better Madden 20 OVR than first-round quarterback Daniel Jones. He played 3 years at Buffalo college, completing 55.8 percent of his passes for 6,999 yards and 49 touchdowns to 24 interceptions.

In Madden 20 he has elite throw power (95) along with good speed (86) and agility (85). He can break sacks (79) well but has shaky accuracy (74 short, 74 deep) that will make him very frustrating to use early on.

Other rookie quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (63 OVR)

Easton Stick, Los Angeles Chargers (62 OVR)

Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (59 OVR)

Jarrett Stidham, New England Patriots (57 OVR)

Ryan Finley, Cincinnati Bengals (56 OVR)

Brett Rypien, Denver Broncos (56 OVR)

Clayton Thorson, Philadelphia Eagles (56 OVR)

Trace McSorley, Baltimore Ravens (55 OVR)

Nick Fitzgerald, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (54 OVR)

Kyle Shurmur, Kansas City Chiefs (52 OVR)

David Blough, Cleveland Browns (48 OVR)

