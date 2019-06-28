Madden 20: Predicting Player Ratings - Edge Rushers

Player ratings are often the most anticipated part of any sports game release. Players and fans alike want to know who got the biggest bump from the previous year, what new players are rated, and who was hard-done-by. This years Madden ratings are likely to be the most controversial in a while.

Madden has often been an outlier in sports games, handing out 99 OVR ratings regularly and to multiple players. However, that may be about to change. EA Sports have promised a ratings overhaul this year, from a wider spread that will make some starters fall in the 50-60 range to a more tangible difference between an 84 OVR and an 85 OVR player.

With all that in mind the Madden 20 ratings could look drastically different from last years. In this article we will look at the potential ratings of edge rushers. Those 3-4 OLBs and 4-3 DEs that sit outside the shoulder of the offensive tackle and go after quarterbacks have always been vital to the working of a defense in Madden, and with the new X-Factor abilities it is crucial to sack the quarterback regularly. Who are the players that are likely to do that?

90+ OVR Edge Rushers

Likely edge rushers: Khalil Mack (CHI), Von Miller (DEN), Cameron Jordan (NO), Myles Garrett (CLE), Demarcus Lawrence (DAL), Danielle Hunter (MIN)

﻿Madden 19 had several 99 & 98 OVR edge rushers, but I don't think we'll see those heights this year, despite the high talent level at the position.

After a blockbuster trade to Chicago in 2018, Khalil Mack retained his dominant level of play in a new uniform. Mack finished 2018 with 12.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and a spot in the First Team All-Pro. He was a magnet for blocking schemes and helped open up opportunities for others while dominating his edge.

Right there with Mack was Von Miller. The Broncos edge rusher was a 99 OVR player at the launch of Madden 19 and in a normal year he would be again, but if this ratings revamp is to mean anything Miller will have to drop a few points despite his 14.5 sacks in 2018.

Behind those two superstars is likely to be the Saints reliable and deadly edge rusher Cameron Jordan, who hasn't missed a game in seven years and has 25 sacks and 35 TFLs in the last two years. Cleveland's young star Myles Garrett had a breakout second season in 2018 with 13.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl appearance. His high level of all round play and youthful athleticism is likely to see him in this elite bracket.

Dallas' newly extended Demarcus Lawrence has been another massively influential edge defender who has crushed quarterbacks of late. He picked up 10.5 sacks in 2018 along with 23 QB hits. Minnesota's Danielle Hunter is another player that should be in this 90+ OVR range as well after a 14.5 sack season.

Projected ratings

Khalil Mack: 95 OVR

Von Miller: 95 OVR

Cameron Jordan: 92 OVR

Myles Garrett: 92 OVR

Demarcus Lawrence: 91 OVR

Danielle Hunter: 90 OVR

89-85 OVR Edge Rushers

Likely edge rushers: Jadeveon Clowney (HOU), Joey Bosa (LAC), Frank Clark (KC), Dee Ford (SF), Calais Campbell (JAX), Trey Flowers (DET), Brandon graham (PHI), Chandler Jones (ARI)

There should be a busy second tier of edge rushers in Madden 20 featuring some of those that were 90+ last year and would be disappointed with such a rating. However, if the ratings shakeup is going to mean anything you need to limit the number of 90+ OVR players.

Jadeveon Clowney had a 92 OVR rating when Madden 19 hit the shelves, but after another statistically poor season Clowney should drop into this bracket. He still has superb physical tools, but without posting a 10+ sack season yet Clowney cannot be put in the same bracket as the top stars.

Injury limited Joey Bosa to just 7 games last season, but the star edge player still put up 5.5 sacks and 9 QB hits. He's been a massive impact player for the Chargers since he was drafted in 2016 and could quickly improve from this launch rating.

Kansas City's Frank Clark had a superb 2018 in Seattle, registering 13 sacks and 27 QB hits before a big trade to the Chiefs and big new contract.

The Chiefs traded for Clark to fill in the hole left when Dee Ford left town for San Francisco. Ford picked up 13 sacks in 2018 along with a massive 7 forced fumbles.

Calais Campbell is another who started Madden 19 with a 90+ rating but after a drop from his 2017 performance and almost hitting 33 he is likely to drop.

Super Bowl winner Trey Flowers picked up 7.5 sacks last year but had another superb playoff run and received a big free agent contract to move to Detroit. He is likely to be in the same range as Brandon graham who had a poor statistical 2018 and Chandler Jones who is a little one-dimensional as an edge rusher.

Projected ratings

Jadeveon Clowney: 89 OVR

Joey Bosa: 88 OVR

Frank Clark: 87 OVR

Dee Ford: 87 OVR

Calais Campbell: 86 OVR﻿

Trey Flowers: 85 OVR

Brandon graham: 85 OVR

Chandler Jones: 85 OVR

84-79 OVR Edge Rushers

Likely edge rushers: Melvin Ingram (LAC), Ryan Kerrigan (WAS), Bradley Chubb (DEN), Nick Bosa (SF), TJ Watt (PIT), Yannick Ngakoue (JAX)

The third tier of pass rushers is going to be busy with players disappointed to not rated higher. That will start with Chargers rusher Melvin Ingram, who fell back to 7 sacks last season and was less impactful against the run too.

Run defense is probably what will stop Ryan Kerrigan being rated higher too. The Redskins outside linebacker had 13 sacks last year but just 43 tackles.

Young players Bradley Chubb, Nick Bosa, and TJ Watt are also likely to be around this range. Chubb had a very strong rookie year with 12 sacks, while Nick Bosa is an extremely polished pass rusher that was taken #2 overall in 2019. TJ Watt had an impressive second season as a pass rusher too, picking up 13 sacks.

Yannick Ngakoue is a strong pass rusher but had a down 2018 and lacks much presence against the run, meaning he will be in this range too.

Projected ratings

Melvin Ingram: 84 OVR

Ryan Kerrigan: 84 OVR

Bradley Chubb: 83 OVR

Nick Bosa: 82 OVR

TJ Watt: 82 OVR

Yannick Ngakoue: 80 OVR

How do you think the edge rushers will shake out with the ratings overhaul we are expecting from Madden 20? Do you agree with our projections and predictions? Let us know in the comments below!