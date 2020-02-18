Madden 20: Ultimate Legends available as House Rules & Solo Battles combine for one week only

Solo Battles are a key aspect of the game for solo grinders. They give access to Series Trophies without having to brave the player v player modes and take on 97 OVR squads.

Meanwhile, House Rules offer a change-up to your usual game of Madden, often with big rewards for picking up wins.

This week the two are joining forces to create something completely new.

House Rules: Solo Battles

GO GET HIM: This week you can add Ultimate Legend players for free!

This week’s House Rules and Solo Battles events join forces for a brand new week-long event.

Play limits and cooldowns are active again, while the rules will impact your gameplay to the extreme.

You get four points for normal offensive TDs, and a massive 11 points for 20+ yard offensive TDs.

That means dig out some Cover 4 plays, back your corners up and get ready to out-jump Randy Moss and Tyreek Hill.

You can access today’s latest event under the “Solo Battles” section of the “Play” menu.

Massive rewards

In addition to normal Solo Battles rewards, the following additional reward tiers can also be earned this week:

HR: Legend: 94 OVR Ultimate Legend + Legend Rewards

HR: MVP: 92 OVR Ultimate Legend + MVP Rewards

HR: Star: 88 OVR Ultimate Legend + Star Rewards

HR: Veteran: 87 OVR Ultimate Legend + Veteran Rewards

HR: Pro: 86 OVR Ultimate Legend + Pro Rewards

If you have been struggling to complete the set of your favorite Ulitmate Legend then this is the chance for you to pick up the final few cards and cash in for that impact player.