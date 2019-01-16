Madden 19: Oakland Raiders Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Oakland Raiders are one of the most well-known NFL franchises throughout the world. Unfortunately, their recent performances have not been good. Their last Super Bowl appearance was 16 years ago, and they have made the playoffs just once since then. They were among the worst teams in the NFL for a good chunk of the 21st century and look to be heading that way again under new head coach Jon Gruden. They traded away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, stockpiling draft picks to rebuild the roster. Can you bring this franchise back to glory and give Oakland one more playoff run before the team leaves for Las Vegas?
Team Rating
The Oakland Raiders are not a strong team in Madden 19. They have an overall rating of 76, which is better than just three teams. It's not all doom and gloom for the Raiders though. The offense comes in with a solid 81 rating, which equals or betters that of 12 teams, putting them firmly in the middle of the pack. It is defensively where the Raiders are a real liability. Their 75 rating makes them better than only the New York Giants, getting stops and holding onto a lead will be hard work regardless of the game type you use the Raiders in.
Marshawn Lynch, Running Back (OVR 88)
Age: 32
Development Trait: Normal
Contract: 1 year/$5.2 million
2018 Cap Hit: $5.2 million
Best Stats: Trucking (97), Carrying (91), Stiff Arm (90), Speed (88), Acceleration (88), Strength (88), Break Tackle (87), Agility (86)
Marshawn Lynch came into the NFL as a first round pick for the Buffalo Bills in the 2007 draft. Lynch struggled in Buffalo, playing three awkward seasons there before being traded to Seattle. With the Seahawks, Lynch turned into a game-changer. His powerful, violent, running made him a fan-favorite and he was a key part of Seattle's run to Super Bowl XLVIII. He spent the 2016 season in retirement before coming back to join his boyhood team in 2017.
Gareon Conley, Cornerback (OVR 81)
Age: 23
Development Trait: Normal
Contract: 3 years/7.97 million
2018 Cap Hit: $2.52 million
Best Stats: Speed (91), Acceleration (91), Agility (88), Jumping (88), Press (82), Play Recognition (82), Man Coverage (80), Zone Coverage (76)
The Raiders took Gareon Conley in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Conley had spent the better part of 3 years starting for Ohio State, which has fast become the best producer on cornerback talent in college. There he racked up 15 total pass deflections, made 6 interceptions, and had 91 tackles to his name. His Combine test backed up his performance on the field, with a 37 inch vertical jump, a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, and broad jump of almost 11 feet. He played just two games as a rookie thanks to injury, but he comes into Madden 19 as one of the best playmakers on the Raiders defense.
Johnathan Hankins, Defensive Tackle (OVR 80)
Age: 26
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 1 year/$1.53 million
2018 Cap Hit: $1.53 million
Best Stats: Strength (91), Block Shedding (86), Tackle (85), Pursuit (81), Acceleration (78), Power Moves (76), Play Recognition (76)
Another Ohio State product, Johnathan Hankins came into the NFL as a second-round pick for the New York Giants in 2013. Hankins didn't start a game during his rookie season, but was a useful piece of the rotation up front. From 2014 he was a starter for New York, and began to put together a strong combination of terrific run defense and good pass rush. Hankins picked up 7 sacks in 2014, a career-high, and was a solid player for the Giants, but they decided against extending his contract. In 2017 Hankins joined Indianapolis as a free agent and had an excellent season there before signing with Oakland for the 2018 seasons.
Derek Carr, Quarterback (OVR 79)
Age: 27
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 5 years/$83.4 million
2018 Cap Hit: $15.1 million
Best Stats: Throw Power (95), Short Accuracy (87), Play Action (86), Throw On Run (85), Throw Under Pressure (84), Deep Accuracy (82), Speed (82)
Younger brother of former Texans quarterback David Carr, Derek joined the Raiders as a second-round pick in 2014 and stepped in as they started immediately. Carr's rookie season was rocky, the Raiders won just three games but Carr's production was good enough to encourage fans and coaches. By 2016 Carr was a bona fide NFL quarterback and led the Raiders to a 12-3 record before breaking his leg in a game and missing the playoffs. He threw 28 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions that season and was an MVP candidate. He comes into 2018 as the starting quarterback and should be with the team for many years to come.
Full Roster & Depth Chart
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Derek Carr
|79
|82
|95
|87
|80
|83
|84
|86
|AJ McCarron
|71
|74
|87
|85
|80
|74
|74
|77
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Marshawn Lynch
|88
|88
|86
|75
|91
|84
|64
|Doug Martin
|78
|87
|89
|74
|87
|83
|62
|Jalen Richard
|77
|90
|89
|83
|82
|85
|73
|DeAndre Washington
|74
|91
|92
|78
|79
|83
|65
|Chris Warren III
|64
|84
|82
|61
|83
|72
|64
|FB
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Carrying
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Keith Smith
|60
|77
|76
|72
|66
|60
|76
|55
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catch In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Jordy Nelson
|84
|88
|88
|95
|85
|83
|79
|88
|91
|83
|84
|Seth Roberts
|77
|90
|91
|82
|82
|81
|77
|82
|85
|71
|84
|Brandon LaFell
|76
|86
|86
|85
|78
|79
|75
|86
|82
|79
|87
|Martavis Bryant
|76
|93
|90
|84
|77
|79
|78
|82
|86
|79
|92
|Dwayne Harris
|70
|86
|89
|80
|71
|72
|65
|76
|81
|68
|81
|Marcell Ateman
|69
|86
|81
|82
|69
|66
|63
|83
|86
|78
|84
|Keon Hatcher
|63
|84
|85
|83
|66
|65
|64
|77
|80
|64
|77
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Jared Cook
|88
|85
|84
|89
|82
|79
|73
|53
|Lee Smith
|73
|72
|72
|77
|51
|46
|42
|71
|Derek Carrier
|71
|86
|86
|77
|58
|53
|48
|61
|Darren Waller
|69
|88
|84
|77
|56
|50
|45
|55
|Andrew DePaola
|57
|78
|83
|66
|49
|44
|39
|69
|Trent Sieg
|36
|62
|79
|47
|22
|18
|14
|47
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Rodney Hudson
|94
|61
|90
|93
|83
|92
|91
|Kelechi Osemele
|83
|63
|93
|83
|77
|91
|90
|Gabe Jackson
|79
|55
|92
|78
|75
|87
|86
|Donald Penn
|78
|65
|92
|77
|80
|90
|89
|Kolton Miller
|73
|75
|87
|73
|77
|81
|83
|Denzelle Good
|68
|63
|87
|75
|72
|74
|76
|Brandon Parker
|68
|60
|77
|76
|77
|83
|80
|Jon Feliciano
|67
|62
|81
|74
|75
|69
|71
|TJ Clemmings
|67
|68
|85
|68
|72
|80
|82
|Denver Kirkland
|67
|57
|85
|72
|77
|79
|78
|David Sharpe
|66
|58
|87
|71
|73
|77
|76
|Cameron Hunt
|65
|57
|83
|71
|73
|73
|79
|Chaz Green
|63
|67
|76
|68
|71
|80
|79
|Justin Murray
|62
|75
|78
|71
|72
|76
|72
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Frostee Rucker
|76
|73
|70
|75
|56
|80
|Arden Key
|73
|78
|79
|72
|78
|74
|Shilique Calhoun
|72
|78
|84
|62
|78
|67
|Kony Ealy
|72
|75
|86
|77
|65
|67
|Jacquies Smith
|71
|83
|76
|66
|79
|72
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Johnathan Hankins
|80
|61
|91
|76
|57
|86
|89
|Maurice Hurst
|80
|73
|93
|73
|82
|81
|86
|Justin Ellis
|76
|71
|84
|75
|54
|80
|81
|PJ Hall
|76
|79
|96
|77
|57
|75
|80
|Ahtyba Rubin
|75
|61
|92
|78
|58
|70
|78
|Clinton McDonald
|74
|74
|88
|82
|60
|67
|87
|Eddie Vanderdoes
|73
|73
|89
|78
|68
|67
|85
|Gabe Wright
|69
|70
|89
|67
|79
|77
|85
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Tahir Whitehead
|78
|83
|80
|84
|81
|80
|84
|53
|63
|Marquel Lee
|74
|80
|78
|82
|79
|71
|81
|54
|62
|Nicholas Morrow
|71
|87
|87
|79
|72
|75
|79
|53
|58
|Kyle Wilber
|70
|82
|75
|80
|62
|76
|77
|49
|61
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Jason Cabinda
|67
|83
|82
|81
|85
|63
|83
|55
|62
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Gareon Conley
|81
|91
|91
|88
|80
|76
|82
|Rashaan Melvin
|80
|90
|90
|89
|81
|79
|86
|Leon Hall
|77
|86
|91
|82
|78
|76
|73
|Bene' Benwikere
|74
|88
|87
|89
|76
|79
|74
|Dexter McDonald
|74
|91
|91
|89
|72
|77
|77
|Daryl Worley
|74
|86
|90
|84
|72
|78
|80
|Nick Nelson
|71
|88
|89
|87
|77
|75
|77
|Rico Gafford
|66
|96
|84
|90
|70
|67
|65
|Tevin Mitchel
|65
|91
|91
|90
|73
|70
|65
|Montrel Meander
|63
|91
|93
|85
|64
|70
|70
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Marcus Gilchrist
|79
|88
|89
|91
|77
|75
|72
|Erik Harris
|70
|85
|85
|83
|68
|67
|74
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Karl Joseph
|79
|87
|90
|74
|77
|68
|73
|Reggie Nelson
|74
|86
|88
|70
|76
|64
|72
|ST
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Johnny Townsend (P)
|75
|95
|77
|Daniel Carlson (K)
|74
|94
|79
|Mike Nugent (K)
|74
|91
|79
|Eddy Pineiro (K)
|72
|92
|81
The Raiders roster is hardly on the cusp of winning a Super Bowl, but it isn't horrific either. Derek Carr (95 throw power, 87 short accuracy) is a solid quarterback that can distribute the ball well, while the running back combo of Marshawn Lynch (97 trucking, 91 carrying) and Doug Martin (87 speed, 87 carrying) can carry the load on the ground. There aren't many weapons for Carr to target, but tight end Jared Cook (91 acceleration, 89 catching) is a very good option over the middle while Jordy Nelson (95 catching, 85 short route) offers safe hands and Martavis Bryant (93 speed, 78 deep route) can take the top off a defense. The offensive line is the strength of this team with a terrific interior trio of Kelechi Osemele (93 strength, 91 lead block), Rodney Hudson (93 pass block, 91 impact block), and Gabe Jackson (92 strength, 86 impact block).
On defense the roster is less impressive. Rookie defensive end Arden Key (78 finesse moves, 74 block shedding) is the best pass rushing prospect on the team while Johnathan Hankins (91 strength, 89 impact block) and Maurice Hurst (93 strength, 86 impact block) offer good run defense in the middle of the defensive line. There is very little talent at linebacker, with veteran Tahir Whitehead (84 tackle, 80 play recognition) the best option. The secondary has some solid players but lacks a real star. At cornerback there is Gareon Conley (91 speed, 80 man coverage) and some reliable veterans like Leon Hall (86 speed, 78 man coverage) and Bene' Benwikere (88 speed, 79 zone coverage) while at safety Marcus Gilchrist (91 agility, 77 play recognition) and Karl Joseph (92 hit power, 90 acceleration) can make plays, but not as consistently as you'd like.
Oakland Raiders Playbook - Offense
I Form Pro
I Form Slot Flex
I Form Tight
I Form Twin TE
Strong I Wing
Strong I Y Off
Weak I Pro
Weak I Wing
Singleback Ace
Singleback Ace Pair
Singleback Bunch
Singleback Deuce Close
Singleback Dice Slot
Singleback Wing Pair
Singleback Wing Slot
Singleback Wing Tight
Singleback Y Trips
Shotgun 5WR Trio
Shotgun Bunch
Shotgun Doubles Offset
Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk
Shotgun Doubles Y Off
Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex Offset
Shotgun Empty Trey Flex
Shotgun Split Flex
Shotgun Spread Double Flex
Shotgun Tight Slot Open
Shotgun Trey Open Offset
Shotgun Trey Y-Flex
Shotgun Trio Offset
Shotgun Wing Slot Offset
Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk
Shotgun Y Trips Wk
The Oakland Raiders offensive playbook is a very nice one if you love using shotgun. While there are some good under center formations here and more than enough if you want to line up and run the ball all day, if you want to drop back and pass or just play mind games with your opponent this playbook is very good. Formations like Shotgun Split Flex provide a number of pre-snap RB motions to confuse opponents and set up big plays, while you also have a few versions of Double Post and PA Post Shot plays to strike deep. The shotgun run plays are varied and include a midline read option if you are feeling particularly brave.
Oakland Raiders Playbook - Defense
4-3 Normal
4-3 Over
4-3 Over Plus
4-3 Under
4-3 Wide 9
4-4 Split
Nickel Normal
Nickel 3-3-5
Nickel Double A Gap
Nickel Wide 9
Big Nickel Over G
Dime Normal
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Oakland Raiders defensive playbook is a pretty standard 4-3 one. You get the usual 5 4-3 formations, but also a heavier 4-4 Split formation which is a nice change up to create pressure and disguise coverage. There aren't as many sub formations as other 4-3 playbooks though, you get a reasonable number of nickel looks but only one dime package and no dollar formation. The Nickel 3-3-5 formation is a nice way to create angles and unique coverage looks though.