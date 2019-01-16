header decal
16 Jan 2019

Madden 19: Oakland Raiders Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Raiders will soon move to Las Vegas, but can you bring glory to Oakland before they leave?

Team Rating

Marshawn Lynch, Running Back (OVR 88)

Gareon Conley, Cornerback (OVR 81)

Johnathan Hankins, Defensive Tackle (OVR 80)

Derek Carr, Quarterback (OVR 79)

Full Roster & Depth Chart

Oakland Raiders Playbook - Offense

Oakland Raiders Playbook - Defense

The Oakland Raiders are one of the most well-known NFL franchises throughout the world. Unfortunately, their recent performances have not been good. Their last Super Bowl appearance was 16 years ago, and they have made the playoffs just once since then. They were among the worst teams in the NFL for a good chunk of the 21st century and look to be heading that way again under new head coach Jon Gruden. They traded away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, stockpiling draft picks to rebuild the roster. Can you bring this franchise back to glory and give Oakland one more playoff run before the team leaves for Las Vegas?

﻿*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Oakland Raiders are not a strong team in Madden 19. They have an overall rating of 76, which is better than just three teams. It's not all doom and gloom for the Raiders though. The offense comes in with a solid 81 rating, which equals or betters that of 12 teams, putting them firmly in the middle of the pack. It is defensively where the Raiders are a real liability. Their 75 rating makes them better than only the New York Giants, getting stops and holding onto a lead will be hard work regardless of the game type you use the Raiders in. 

Marshawn Lynch, Running Back (OVR 88)

Age: 32

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 1 year/$5.2 million

2018 Cap Hit: $5.2 million

Best Stats: Trucking (97), Carrying (91), Stiff Arm (90), Speed (88), Acceleration (88), Strength (88), Break Tackle (87), Agility (86)

Marshawn Lynch came into the NFL as a first round pick for the Buffalo Bills in the 2007 draft. Lynch struggled in Buffalo, playing three awkward seasons there before being traded to Seattle. With the Seahawks, Lynch turned into a game-changer. His powerful, violent, running made him a fan-favorite and he was a key part of Seattle's run to Super Bowl XLVIII. He spent the 2016 season in retirement before coming back to join his boyhood team in 2017.

Gareon Conley, Cornerback (OVR 81)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 3 years/7.97 million

2018 Cap Hit: $2.52 million

Best Stats: Speed (91), Acceleration (91), Agility (88), Jumping (88), Press (82), Play Recognition (82), Man Coverage (80), Zone Coverage (76)

The Raiders took Gareon Conley in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Conley had spent the better part of 3 years starting for Ohio State, which has fast become the best producer on cornerback talent in college. There he racked up 15 total pass deflections, made 6 interceptions, and had 91 tackles to his name. His Combine test backed up his performance on the field, with a 37 inch vertical jump, a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, and broad jump of almost 11 feet. He played just two games as a rookie thanks to injury, but he comes into Madden 19 as one of the best playmakers on the Raiders defense.

Johnathan Hankins, Defensive Tackle (OVR 80)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 1 year/$1.53 million

2018 Cap Hit: $1.53 million

Best Stats: Strength (91), Block Shedding (86), Tackle (85), Pursuit (81), Acceleration (78), Power Moves (76), Play Recognition (76)

Another Ohio State product, Johnathan Hankins came into the NFL as a second-round pick for the New York Giants in 2013. Hankins didn't start a game during his rookie season, but was a useful piece of the rotation up front. From 2014 he was a starter for New York, and began to put together a strong combination of terrific run defense and good pass rush. Hankins picked up 7 sacks in 2014, a career-high, and was a solid player for the Giants, but they decided against extending his contract. In 2017 Hankins joined Indianapolis as a free agent and had an excellent season there before signing with Oakland for the 2018 seasons.

Derek Carr, Quarterback (OVR 79)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 5 years/$83.4 million

2018 Cap Hit: $15.1 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (95), Short Accuracy (87), Play Action (86), Throw On Run (85), Throw Under Pressure (84), Deep Accuracy (82), Speed (82)

Younger brother of former Texans quarterback David Carr, Derek joined the Raiders as a second-round pick in 2014 and stepped in as they started immediately. Carr's rookie season was rocky, the Raiders won just three games but Carr's production was good enough to encourage fans and coaches. By 2016 Carr was a bona fide NFL quarterback and led the Raiders to a 12-3 record before breaking his leg in a game and missing the playoffs. He threw 28 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions that season and was an MVP candidate. He comes into 2018 as the starting quarterback and should be with the team for many years to come.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Derek Carr7982958780838486
AJ McCarron7174878580747477
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Marshawn Lynch88888675918464
Doug Martin78878974878362
Jalen Richard77908983828573
DeAndre Washington74919278798365
Chris Warren III64848261837264
FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Keith Smith6077767266607655
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Jordy Nelson8488889585837988918384
Seth Roberts7790918282817782857184
Brandon LaFell7686868578797586827987
Martavis Bryant7693908477797882867992
Dwayne Harris7086898071726576816881
Marcell Ateman6986818269666383867884
Keon Hatcher6384858366656477806477
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Jared Cook8885848982797353
Lee Smith7372727751464271
Derek Carrier7186867758534861
Darren Waller6988847756504555
Andrew DePaola5778836649443969
Trent Sieg3662794722181447
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Rodney Hudson94619093839291
Kelechi Osemele83639383779190
Gabe Jackson79559278758786
Donald Penn78659277809089
Kolton Miller73758773778183
Denzelle Good68638775727476
Brandon Parker68607776778380
Jon Feliciano67628174756971
TJ Clemmings67688568728082
Denver Kirkland67578572777978
David Sharpe66588771737776
Cameron Hunt65578371737379
Chaz Green63677668718079
Justin Murray62757871727672
DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding
Frostee Rucker767370755680
Arden Key737879727874
Shilique Calhoun727884627867
Kony Ealy727586776567
Jacquies Smith718376667972
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Johnathan Hankins80619176578689
Maurice Hurst80739373828186
Justin Ellis76718475548081
PJ Hall76799677577580
Ahtyba Rubin75619278587078
Clinton McDonald74748882606787
Eddie Vanderdoes73738978686785
Gabe Wright69708967797785
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Tahir Whitehead788380848180845363
Marquel Lee748078827971815462
Nicholas Morrow718787797275795358
Kyle Wilber708275806276774961
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Jason Cabinda678382818563835562
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Gareon Conley81919188807682
Rashaan Melvin80909089817986
Leon Hall77869182787673
Bene' Benwikere74888789767974
Dexter McDonald74919189727777
Daryl Worley74869084727880
Nick Nelson71888987777577
Rico Gafford66968490706765
Tevin Mitchel65919190737065
Montrel Meander63919385647070
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Marcus Gilchrist79888991777572
Erik Harris70858583686774
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Karl Joseph79879074776873
Reggie Nelson74868870766472
ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Johnny Townsend (P)759577
Daniel Carlson (K)749479
Mike Nugent (K)749179
Eddy Pineiro (K)729281

The Raiders roster is hardly on the cusp of winning a Super Bowl, but it isn't horrific either. Derek Carr (95 throw power, 87 short accuracy) is a solid quarterback that can distribute the ball well, while the running back combo of Marshawn Lynch (97 trucking, 91 carrying) and Doug Martin (87 speed, 87 carrying) can carry the load on the ground. There aren't many weapons for Carr to target, but tight end Jared Cook (91 acceleration, 89 catching) is a very good option over the middle while Jordy Nelson (95 catching, 85 short route) offers safe hands and Martavis Bryant (93 speed, 78 deep route) can take the top off a defense. The offensive line is the strength of this team with a terrific interior trio of Kelechi Osemele (93 strength, 91 lead block), Rodney Hudson (93 pass block, 91 impact block), and Gabe Jackson (92 strength, 86 impact block).

On defense the roster is less impressive. Rookie defensive end Arden Key (78 finesse moves, 74 block shedding) is the best pass rushing prospect on the team while Johnathan Hankins (91 strength, 89 impact block) and Maurice Hurst (93 strength, 86 impact block) offer good run defense in the middle of the defensive line. There is very little talent at linebacker, with veteran Tahir Whitehead (84 tackle, 80 play recognition) the best option. The secondary has some solid players but lacks a real star. At cornerback there is Gareon Conley (91 speed, 80 man coverage) and some reliable veterans like Leon Hall (86 speed, 78 man coverage) and Bene' Benwikere (88 speed, 79 zone coverage) while at safety Marcus Gilchrist (91 agility, 77 play recognition) and Karl Joseph (92 hit power, 90 acceleration) can make plays, but not as consistently as you'd like.

Oakland Raiders Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot Flex

I Form Tight

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Wing

Strong I Y Off

Weak I Pro

Weak I Wing

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Y Trips

Shotgun 5WR Trio

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y Off

Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex Offset

Shotgun Empty Trey Flex

Shotgun Split Flex

Shotgun Spread Double Flex

Shotgun Tight Slot Open

Shotgun Trey Open Offset

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Trio Offset

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Oakland Raiders offensive playbook is a very nice one if you love using shotgun. While there are some good under center formations here and more than enough if you want to line up and run the ball all day, if you want to drop back and pass or just play mind games with your opponent this playbook is very good. Formations like Shotgun Split Flex provide a number of pre-snap RB motions to confuse opponents and set up big plays, while you also have a few versions of Double Post and PA Post Shot plays to strike deep. The shotgun run plays are varied and include a midline read option if you are feeling particularly brave.

Oakland Raiders Playbook - Defense

﻿4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

4-4 Split

Nickel Normal

Nickel 3-3-5

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Oakland Raiders defensive playbook is a pretty standard 4-3 one. You get the usual 5 4-3 formations, but also a heavier 4-4 Split formation which is a nice change up to create pressure and disguise coverage. There aren't as many sub formations as other 4-3 playbooks though, you get a reasonable number of nickel looks but only one dime package and no dollar formation. The Nickel 3-3-5 formation is a nice way to create angles and unique coverage looks though.

