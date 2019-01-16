Madden 19: Oakland Raiders Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Oakland Raiders are one of the most well-known NFL franchises throughout the world. Unfortunately, their recent performances have not been good. Their last Super Bowl appearance was 16 years ago, and they have made the playoffs just once since then. They were among the worst teams in the NFL for a good chunk of the 21st century and look to be heading that way again under new head coach Jon Gruden. They traded away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, stockpiling draft picks to rebuild the roster. Can you bring this franchise back to glory and give Oakland one more playoff run before the team leaves for Las Vegas?

﻿*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Oakland Raiders are not a strong team in Madden 19. They have an overall rating of 76, which is better than just three teams. It's not all doom and gloom for the Raiders though. The offense comes in with a solid 81 rating, which equals or betters that of 12 teams, putting them firmly in the middle of the pack. It is defensively where the Raiders are a real liability. Their 75 rating makes them better than only the New York Giants, getting stops and holding onto a lead will be hard work regardless of the game type you use the Raiders in.

Marshawn Lynch, Running Back (OVR 88)

Age: 32

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 1 year/$5.2 million

2018 Cap Hit: $5.2 million

Best Stats: Trucking (97), Carrying (91), Stiff Arm (90), Speed (88), Acceleration (88), Strength (88), Break Tackle (87), Agility (86)

Marshawn Lynch came into the NFL as a first round pick for the Buffalo Bills in the 2007 draft. Lynch struggled in Buffalo, playing three awkward seasons there before being traded to Seattle. With the Seahawks, Lynch turned into a game-changer. His powerful, violent, running made him a fan-favorite and he was a key part of Seattle's run to Super Bowl XLVIII. He spent the 2016 season in retirement before coming back to join his boyhood team in 2017.

Gareon Conley, Cornerback (OVR 81)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 3 years/7.97 million

2018 Cap Hit: $2.52 million

Best Stats: Speed (91), Acceleration (91), Agility (88), Jumping (88), Press (82), Play Recognition (82), Man Coverage (80), Zone Coverage (76)

The Raiders took Gareon Conley in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Conley had spent the better part of 3 years starting for Ohio State, which has fast become the best producer on cornerback talent in college. There he racked up 15 total pass deflections, made 6 interceptions, and had 91 tackles to his name. His Combine test backed up his performance on the field, with a 37 inch vertical jump, a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, and broad jump of almost 11 feet. He played just two games as a rookie thanks to injury, but he comes into Madden 19 as one of the best playmakers on the Raiders defense.

Johnathan Hankins, Defensive Tackle (OVR 80)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 1 year/$1.53 million

2018 Cap Hit: $1.53 million

Best Stats: Strength (91), Block Shedding (86), Tackle (85), Pursuit (81), Acceleration (78), Power Moves (76), Play Recognition (76)

Another Ohio State product, Johnathan Hankins came into the NFL as a second-round pick for the New York Giants in 2013. Hankins didn't start a game during his rookie season, but was a useful piece of the rotation up front. From 2014 he was a starter for New York, and began to put together a strong combination of terrific run defense and good pass rush. Hankins picked up 7 sacks in 2014, a career-high, and was a solid player for the Giants, but they decided against extending his contract. In 2017 Hankins joined Indianapolis as a free agent and had an excellent season there before signing with Oakland for the 2018 seasons.

Derek Carr, Quarterback (OVR 79)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 5 years/$83.4 million

2018 Cap Hit: $15.1 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (95), Short Accuracy (87), Play Action (86), Throw On Run (85), Throw Under Pressure (84), Deep Accuracy (82), Speed (82)

Younger brother of former Texans quarterback David Carr, Derek joined the Raiders as a second-round pick in 2014 and stepped in as they started immediately. Carr's rookie season was rocky, the Raiders won just three games but Carr's production was good enough to encourage fans and coaches. By 2016 Carr was a bona fide NFL quarterback and led the Raiders to a 12-3 record before breaking his leg in a game and missing the playoffs. He threw 28 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions that season and was an MVP candidate. He comes into 2018 as the starting quarterback and should be with the team for many years to come.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Derek Carr 79 82 95 87 80 83 84 86 AJ McCarron 71 74 87 85 80 74 74 77

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Marshawn Lynch 88 88 86 75 91 84 64 Doug Martin 78 87 89 74 87 83 62 Jalen Richard 77 90 89 83 82 85 73 DeAndre Washington 74 91 92 78 79 83 65 Chris Warren III 64 84 82 61 83 72 64

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Keith Smith 60 77 76 72 66 60 76 55

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Jordy Nelson 84 88 88 95 85 83 79 88 91 83 84 Seth Roberts 77 90 91 82 82 81 77 82 85 71 84 Brandon LaFell 76 86 86 85 78 79 75 86 82 79 87 Martavis Bryant 76 93 90 84 77 79 78 82 86 79 92 Dwayne Harris 70 86 89 80 71 72 65 76 81 68 81 Marcell Ateman 69 86 81 82 69 66 63 83 86 78 84 Keon Hatcher 63 84 85 83 66 65 64 77 80 64 77

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Jared Cook 88 85 84 89 82 79 73 53 Lee Smith 73 72 72 77 51 46 42 71 Derek Carrier 71 86 86 77 58 53 48 61 Darren Waller 69 88 84 77 56 50 45 55 Andrew DePaola 57 78 83 66 49 44 39 69 Trent Sieg 36 62 79 47 22 18 14 47

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Rodney Hudson 94 61 90 93 83 92 91 Kelechi Osemele 83 63 93 83 77 91 90 Gabe Jackson 79 55 92 78 75 87 86 Donald Penn 78 65 92 77 80 90 89 Kolton Miller 73 75 87 73 77 81 83 Denzelle Good 68 63 87 75 72 74 76 Brandon Parker 68 60 77 76 77 83 80 Jon Feliciano 67 62 81 74 75 69 71 TJ Clemmings 67 68 85 68 72 80 82 Denver Kirkland 67 57 85 72 77 79 78 David Sharpe 66 58 87 71 73 77 76 Cameron Hunt 65 57 83 71 73 73 79 Chaz Green 63 67 76 68 71 80 79 Justin Murray 62 75 78 71 72 76 72

DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Frostee Rucker 76 73 70 75 56 80 Arden Key 73 78 79 72 78 74 Shilique Calhoun 72 78 84 62 78 67 Kony Ealy 72 75 86 77 65 67 Jacquies Smith 71 83 76 66 79 72

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Johnathan Hankins 80 61 91 76 57 86 89 Maurice Hurst 80 73 93 73 82 81 86 Justin Ellis 76 71 84 75 54 80 81 PJ Hall 76 79 96 77 57 75 80 Ahtyba Rubin 75 61 92 78 58 70 78 Clinton McDonald 74 74 88 82 60 67 87 Eddie Vanderdoes 73 73 89 78 68 67 85 Gabe Wright 69 70 89 67 79 77 85

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Tahir Whitehead 78 83 80 84 81 80 84 53 63 Marquel Lee 74 80 78 82 79 71 81 54 62 Nicholas Morrow 71 87 87 79 72 75 79 53 58 Kyle Wilber 70 82 75 80 62 76 77 49 61

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Jason Cabinda 67 83 82 81 85 63 83 55 62

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Gareon Conley 81 91 91 88 80 76 82 Rashaan Melvin 80 90 90 89 81 79 86 Leon Hall 77 86 91 82 78 76 73 Bene' Benwikere 74 88 87 89 76 79 74 Dexter McDonald 74 91 91 89 72 77 77 Daryl Worley 74 86 90 84 72 78 80 Nick Nelson 71 88 89 87 77 75 77 Rico Gafford 66 96 84 90 70 67 65 Tevin Mitchel 65 91 91 90 73 70 65 Montrel Meander 63 91 93 85 64 70 70

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Marcus Gilchrist 79 88 89 91 77 75 72 Erik Harris 70 85 85 83 68 67 74

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Karl Joseph 79 87 90 74 77 68 73 Reggie Nelson 74 86 88 70 76 64 72

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Johnny Townsend (P) 75 95 77 Daniel Carlson (K) 74 94 79 Mike Nugent (K) 74 91 79 Eddy Pineiro (K) 72 92 81

The Raiders roster is hardly on the cusp of winning a Super Bowl, but it isn't horrific either. Derek Carr (95 throw power, 87 short accuracy) is a solid quarterback that can distribute the ball well, while the running back combo of Marshawn Lynch (97 trucking, 91 carrying) and Doug Martin (87 speed, 87 carrying) can carry the load on the ground. There aren't many weapons for Carr to target, but tight end Jared Cook (91 acceleration, 89 catching) is a very good option over the middle while Jordy Nelson (95 catching, 85 short route) offers safe hands and Martavis Bryant (93 speed, 78 deep route) can take the top off a defense. The offensive line is the strength of this team with a terrific interior trio of Kelechi Osemele (93 strength, 91 lead block), Rodney Hudson (93 pass block, 91 impact block), and Gabe Jackson (92 strength, 86 impact block).

On defense the roster is less impressive. Rookie defensive end Arden Key (78 finesse moves, 74 block shedding) is the best pass rushing prospect on the team while Johnathan Hankins (91 strength, 89 impact block) and Maurice Hurst (93 strength, 86 impact block) offer good run defense in the middle of the defensive line. There is very little talent at linebacker, with veteran Tahir Whitehead (84 tackle, 80 play recognition) the best option. The secondary has some solid players but lacks a real star. At cornerback there is Gareon Conley (91 speed, 80 man coverage) and some reliable veterans like Leon Hall (86 speed, 78 man coverage) and Bene' Benwikere (88 speed, 79 zone coverage) while at safety Marcus Gilchrist (91 agility, 77 play recognition) and Karl Joseph (92 hit power, 90 acceleration) can make plays, but not as consistently as you'd like.

Oakland Raiders Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot Flex

I Form Tight

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Wing

Strong I Y Off

Weak I Pro

Weak I Wing

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Y Trips

Shotgun 5WR Trio

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y Off

Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex Offset

Shotgun Empty Trey Flex

Shotgun Split Flex

Shotgun Spread Double Flex

Shotgun Tight Slot Open

Shotgun Trey Open Offset

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Trio Offset

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Oakland Raiders offensive playbook is a very nice one if you love using shotgun. While there are some good under center formations here and more than enough if you want to line up and run the ball all day, if you want to drop back and pass or just play mind games with your opponent this playbook is very good. Formations like Shotgun Split Flex provide a number of pre-snap RB motions to confuse opponents and set up big plays, while you also have a few versions of Double Post and PA Post Shot plays to strike deep. The shotgun run plays are varied and include a midline read option if you are feeling particularly brave.

Oakland Raiders Playbook - Defense

﻿4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

4-4 Split

Nickel Normal

Nickel 3-3-5

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Oakland Raiders defensive playbook is a pretty standard 4-3 one. You get the usual 5 4-3 formations, but also a heavier 4-4 Split formation which is a nice change up to create pressure and disguise coverage. There aren't as many sub formations as other 4-3 playbooks though, you get a reasonable number of nickel looks but only one dime package and no dollar formation. The Nickel 3-3-5 formation is a nice way to create angles and unique coverage looks though.