Madden 19: Indianapolis Colts Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Indianapolis Colts were a powerhouse in the 2000s thanks to Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy. They were a perennial Super Bowl contender and won Super Bowl XLI. Since then though the team has slid into the middle of the pack. Manning left, and although his replacement Andrew Luck is very talented, the results have just not been the same. When Luck had to miss the entire 2017 season due to injury, the team fell apart, dropping to a 4-12 record and firing head coach Chuck Pagano. Now with Frank Reich at the helm and Luck back in the fold the Colts are looking to reclaim their position as an AFC contender.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Colts are rated a very poor 76 overall in Madden 19. There are only three teams with a worse rating, but there are another nine rated between 76 & 79, so it’s not like they are lonely at the bottom. I

ndianapolis’ offense is its saving grace. Their 83 rating puts them in the top half of offenses, and with Andrew Luck under center they can be even better than that very quickly.

Defensively, the Colts are in need of help. Their 75 rating is better than just two teams and the lack of talent really shows on the field. Still, thanks to Luck they can beat anyone on their day and can be a good team to play a long term Franchise Mode game with.

TY Hilton, Wide Receiver (OVR 90)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 3 years/$34.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $9.5 million

Best Stats: Speed (93), Acceleration (92), Short Route (90), Deep Route (91), Catching (92)

Drafted in the third round in 2012 by the Colts, Hilton has quickly become their best playmaker. With terrific speed, Hilton made an immediate impact, but he has developed over the years into a good all-round receiver with strong route running ability too. He racked up over 1,000 yards in his second season, and has done for each year since except for 2017 when he fell just 34 yards short.

Jabaal Sheard, Defensive End (OVR 87)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 2 years/$11.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $5.47 million

Best Stats: Awareness (90), Play Recognition (90), Power Moves (88), Block Shedding (88), Pursuit (90), Acceleration (87)

It has taken Jabaal Sheard some time to establish himself in the NFL. Drafted in the second round in 2011 by Cleveland, Sheard started his career picking up 8.5 sacks his rookie year, but that total fell year on year until he had just 2 in a full season in 2014. That was his last year with the Browns before he was traded to New England. He bounced back with the Patriots, and signed a free agent deal with Indianapolis after winning Super Bowl LI.

Andrew Luck, Quarterback (OVR 87)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$87.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $21.3 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (93), Short Accuracy (91), Throw On The Run (88), Throw Under Pressure (87), Speed (83)

Andrew Luck was the first overall pick for the Colts in 2012 after having a brilliant college career at Stanford. Luck was immediately the starter for Indianapolis and began to light up the scoreboard. The Colts went 11-5 in each of his first three years, and Luck threw 40 touchdowns in his third season before injuries and constant hits started to take their toll. He missed nine games in 2015 and the entire 2017 season, but is back for 2018 and ready to push the Colts on again.

Darius Leonard, Outside Linebacker (OVR 83)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$7.21 million

2018 Cap Hit: $1.72 million

Best Stats: Tackle (89), Pursuit (89), Speed (84), Acceleration (85), Play Recognition (83), Awareness (83)

The Colts drafted Darius Leonard in the second round of the 2018 draft. The linebacker from South Carolina State was named MEAC defensive player of the year in both 2016 and 2017, and was one of the best tacklers in the country. In the NFL Combine he tested extremely well, registering a 38 inch vertical jump, a 10'8" broad jump and a 40-yard dash time of 4.7 seconds. He comes into Madden 19 as an athletic and smart rookie who has a lot of potential to improve quickly.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Andrew Luck 87 83 93 91 87 82 87 85 Jacoby Brissett 75 79 94 82 77 79 85 78 Brad Kaaya 62 78 85 80 74 73 71 74

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Marlon Mack 79 89 92 76 87 85 66 Nyheim Hines 76 93 90 80 83 87 70 Jordan Wilkins 73 88 90 76 85 86 66 Jonathan Williams 61 86 88 69 73 81 57

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Ryan Hewitt 68 76 72 78 64 57 58 68

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping TY Hilton 90 93 96 92 90 89 91 85 87 83 86 Ryan Grant 77 88 92 85 83 84 81 79 84 73 86 Dontrelle Inman 74 87 92 84 78 79 74 80 83 77 85 Chester Rogers 74 89 91 81 78 79 73 77 80 68 84 Marcus Johnson 68 93 84 79 69 68 71 73 78 64 88 Zach Pascal 68 87 91 80 69 68 64 77 78 66 86 Deon Cain 68 91 91 76 78 75 75 80 77 77 81

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Eric Ebron 87 87 86 90 78 75 71 55 Jack Doyle 86 77 76 92 79 75 68 79 Erik Swoope 72 80 85 79 64 60 55 57 Me Alie-Cox 70 81 82 78 65 60 55 58 Billy Brown 67 82 84 78 65 59 53 57 Luke Rhodes 36 80 87 53 22 18 14 45

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Quenton Nelson 84 65 97 82 85 88 92 Anthony Castonzo 83 63 89 80 86 90 87 Ryan Kelly 83 71 86 84 81 83 84 Braden Smith 79 66 93 81 82 80 79 Mark Glowinski 76 68 91 79 77 71 78 Matt Slauson 75 60 89 76 73 65 82 Evan Boehm 70 61 83 70 76 80 79 Joe Haeg 68 67 83 74 72 61 74 J'Marcus Webb 67 60 84 73 71 79 81 Josh Andrews 64 71 81 71 75 77 76 Le'Raven Clark 64 67 81 68 72 75 77

DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Jabaal Sheard 87 81 74 88 75 88 Kemoko Turay 78 84 83 69 81 73 Tyquan Lewis 76 83 74 78 66 80 Carroll Phillips 70 84 82 60 76 68 Al-Quadin Muhammad 69 79 78 75 65 68

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Al Woods 81 70 93 79 54 84 84 Margus Hunt 77 84 85 80 67 82 80 Denico Autry 77 70 77 82 64 76 78 Hassan Ridgeway 72 72 87 80 67 68 78 Jihad Ward 69 69 79 77 66 67 85 Grover Stewart 68 68 90 75 62 74 86

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Darius Leonard 83 84 82 89 79 83 87 62 67 Matthew Adams 70 85 81 81 86 58 78 57 62 Najee Goode 69 85 71 75 79 67 83 54 50 Zaire Franklin 68 85 82 77 77 56 79 55 63

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Anthony Walker 71 84 79 81 77 73 81 58 62 Skai Moore 66 81 80 79 76 66 78 62 66

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Kenny Moore II 77 89 91 93 78 79 67 Quincy Wilson 74 88 90 86 77 74 78 Pierre Desire 72 88 93 89 72 77 79 Nate Hairston 72 88 89 93 75 72 68 DJ Killings 67 90 91 86 72 74 73 Chris Milton 65 92 90 83 66 65 65

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Malik Hooker 81 88 91 88 82 72 82 Corey Moore 71 87 88 80 67 72 74

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Clayton Geathers 78 87 90 78 80 64 62 Matthias Farley 78 89 87 71 78 75 71 Mike Mitchell 77 87 89 70 80 70 73 George Odum 66 91 92 68 57 66 70

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Adam Vinatieri (K) 81 93 89 Rigoberto Sanchez (P) 76 92 84

Stars are thin on the ground for Indianapolis, but there are plenty of bright spots. Andrew Luck (93 throw power, 91 short accuracy) is the engine of the offense, and can form a deadly combination with TY Hilton (93 speed, 91 deep route). The rest of the wide receivers aren’t great, but the Colts have good depth at tight end with Eric Ebron (90 catching, 87 speed) and Jack Doyle (92 catching, 79 short route). At running back they have a nice tandem of Marlon Mack (89 speed, 87 carrying) and rookie Nyheim Hines (93 speed, 87 juke move).

The offensive line is much improved over last season thanks to rookie guard Quenton Nelson (97 strength, 92 impact block) who completes an excellent left side between left tackle Anthony Castonzo (89 strength, 86 run blocking) and center Ryan Kelly (86 strength, 84 pass block).

Defensively the Colts are very thin. Jabaal Sheard (88 power moves, 88 block shedding) is their best pass rusher, and Darius Leonard (89 tackle, 87 pursuit) is comfortably their best linebacker, but around them there is very little talent. The star of the secondary is Malik Hooker (88 speed, 82 zone coverage), but again he is very lonely at the back. If you are taking over the Colts in Franchise Mode then finding talent on defense should be your #1 priority.

Indianapolis Colts Playbook - Offense

Strong I Wing

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Trey

Singleback Wing Flex

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Wing Tight Z

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Doubles Y Off

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Bunch Open TE

Shotgun Double Stack

Shotgun Doubles Flex Wk

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex

Shotgun Empty Base

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Snugs Flip

Shotgun Spread Y-Slot Wk

Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk

Shotgun Trey Open Offset

Shotgun Trips TE Flex

Shotgun Trips TE Offset

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Wing Tight

Shotgun Y Off Trips

Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Offset Wk

The Indianapolis Colts offensive playbook is heavily skewed to shotgun and passing. There is only one under center formation with a fullback in it, Strong I Wing, which makes any attempt to use a power-run system really difficult. However, if you want to sit in the shotgun and throw the ball around this is a very nice playbook indeed. There are 20 different shotgun formations, including the excellent Trips TE Flex and Snugs Flip as well as the traditionally great Shotgun Bunch, making this one of the deepest shotgun playbooks available.

Indianapolis Colts Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Normal

Nickel Normal

Nickel Wide 9

Nickel Double A Gap

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Colts 4-3 defensive playbook is pretty standard. You have five different 4-3 fronts along with 3 nickel formations and the Big Nickel Over G which should be your bread and butter. Quarter Normal and Quarter 3 Deep are nice change-up formations for long yardage and end-game scenarios. If you have a roster with depth at defensive line and only a handful of solid linebackers, then this is a playbook that can maximize your personnel and put players in positions to succeed.