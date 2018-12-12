header decal
12 Dec 2018

Madden 19: Indianapolis Colts Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Colts had a horrible 2017, but with Andrew Luck healthy and a good rookie class how do they stack up in Madden 19?

The Indianapolis Colts were a powerhouse in the 2000s thanks to Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy. They were a perennial Super Bowl contender and won Super Bowl XLI. Since then though the team has slid into the middle of the pack. Manning left, and although his replacement Andrew Luck is very talented, the results have just not been the same. When Luck had to miss the entire 2017 season due to injury, the team fell apart, dropping to a 4-12 record and firing head coach Chuck Pagano. Now with Frank Reich at the helm and Luck back in the fold the Colts are looking to reclaim their position as an AFC contender.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Colts are rated a very poor 76 overall in Madden 19. There are only three teams with a worse rating, but there are another nine rated between 76 & 79, so it’s not like they are lonely at the bottom. I

ndianapolis’ offense is its saving grace. Their 83 rating puts them in the top half of offenses, and with Andrew Luck under center they can be even better than that very quickly. 

Defensively, the Colts are in need of help. Their 75 rating is better than just two teams and the lack of talent really shows on the field. Still, thanks to Luck they can beat anyone on their day and can be a good team to play a long term Franchise Mode game with.

TY Hilton, Wide Receiver (OVR 90)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 3 years/$34.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $9.5 million

Best Stats: Speed (93), Acceleration (92), Short Route (90), Deep Route (91), Catching (92)

Drafted in the third round in 2012 by the Colts, Hilton has quickly become their best playmaker. With terrific speed, Hilton made an immediate impact, but he has developed over the years into a good all-round receiver with strong route running ability too. He racked up over 1,000 yards in his second season, and has done for each year since except for 2017 when he fell just 34 yards short.

Jabaal Sheard, Defensive End (OVR 87)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 2 years/$11.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $5.47 million

Best Stats: Awareness (90), Play Recognition (90), Power Moves (88), Block Shedding (88), Pursuit (90), Acceleration (87)

It has taken Jabaal Sheard some time to establish himself in the NFL. Drafted in the second round in 2011 by Cleveland, Sheard started his career picking up 8.5 sacks his rookie year, but that total fell year on year until he had just 2 in a full season in 2014. That was his last year with the Browns before he was traded to New England. He bounced back with the Patriots, and signed a free agent deal with Indianapolis after winning Super Bowl LI.

Andrew Luck, Quarterback (OVR 87)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$87.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $21.3 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (93), Short Accuracy (91), Throw On The Run (88), Throw Under Pressure (87), Speed (83)

Andrew Luck was the first overall pick for the Colts in 2012 after having a brilliant college career at Stanford. Luck was immediately the starter for Indianapolis and began to light up the scoreboard. The Colts went 11-5 in each of his first three years, and Luck threw 40 touchdowns in his third season before injuries and constant hits started to take their toll. He missed nine games in 2015 and the entire 2017 season, but is back for 2018 and ready to push the Colts on again.

Darius Leonard, Outside Linebacker (OVR 83)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$7.21 million

2018 Cap Hit: $1.72 million

Best Stats: Tackle (89), Pursuit (89), Speed (84), Acceleration (85), Play Recognition (83), Awareness (83)

The Colts drafted Darius Leonard in the second round of the 2018 draft. The linebacker from South Carolina State was named MEAC defensive player of the year in both 2016 and 2017, and was one of the best tacklers in the country. In the NFL Combine he tested extremely well, registering a 38 inch vertical jump, a 10'8" broad jump and a 40-yard dash time of 4.7 seconds. He comes into Madden 19 as an athletic and smart rookie who has a lot of potential to improve quickly.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Andrew Luck8783939187828785
Jacoby Brissett7579948277798578
Brad Kaaya6278858074737174
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Marlon Mack79899276878566
Nyheim Hines76939080838770
Jordan Wilkins73889076858666
Jonathan Williams61868869738157
FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Ryan Hewitt6876727864575868
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
TY Hilton9093969290899185878386
Ryan Grant7788928583848179847386
Dontrelle Inman7487928478797480837785
Chester Rogers7489918178797377806884
Marcus Johnson6893847969687173786488
Zach Pascal6887918069686477786686
Deon Cain6891917678757580777781
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Eric Ebron8787869078757155
Jack Doyle8677769279756879
Erik Swoope7280857964605557
Me Alie-Cox7081827865605558
Billy Brown6782847865595357
Luke Rhodes3680875322181445
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Quenton Nelson84659782858892
Anthony Castonzo83638980869087
Ryan Kelly83718684818384
Braden Smith79669381828079
Mark Glowinski76689179777178
Matt Slauson75608976736582
Evan Boehm70618370768079
Joe Haeg68678374726174
J'Marcus Webb67608473717981
Josh Andrews64718171757776
Le'Raven Clark64678168727577
DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding
Jabaal Sheard878174887588
Kemoko Turay788483698173
Tyquan Lewis768374786680
Carroll Phillips708482607668
Al-Quadin Muhammad697978756568
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Al Woods81709379548484
Margus Hunt77848580678280
Denico Autry77707782647678
Hassan Ridgeway72728780676878
Jihad Ward69697977666785
Grover Stewart68689075627486
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Darius Leonard838482897983876267
Matthew Adams708581818658785762
Najee Goode698571757967835450
Zaire Franklin688582777756795563
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Anthony Walker718479817773815862
Skai Moore668180797666786266
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Kenny Moore II77899193787967
Quincy Wilson74889086777478
Pierre Desire72889389727779
Nate Hairston72888993757268
DJ Killings67909186727473
Chris Milton65929083666565
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Malik Hooker81889188827282
Corey Moore71878880677274
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Clayton Geathers78879078806462
Matthias Farley78898771787571
Mike Mitchell77878970807073
George Odum66919268576670
ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Adam Vinatieri (K)819389
Rigoberto Sanchez (P)769284

Stars are thin on the ground for Indianapolis, but there are plenty of bright spots. Andrew Luck (93 throw power, 91 short accuracy) is the engine of the offense, and can form a deadly combination with TY Hilton (93 speed, 91 deep route). The rest of the wide receivers aren’t great, but the Colts have good depth at tight end with Eric Ebron (90 catching, 87 speed) and Jack Doyle (92 catching, 79 short route). At running back they have a nice tandem of Marlon Mack (89 speed, 87 carrying) and rookie Nyheim Hines (93 speed, 87 juke move).

The offensive line is much improved over last season thanks to rookie guard Quenton Nelson (97 strength, 92 impact block) who completes an excellent left side between left tackle Anthony Castonzo (89 strength, 86 run blocking) and center Ryan Kelly (86 strength, 84 pass block).

Defensively the Colts are very thin. Jabaal Sheard (88 power moves, 88 block shedding) is their best pass rusher, and Darius Leonard (89 tackle, 87 pursuit) is comfortably their best linebacker, but around them there is very little talent. The star of the secondary is Malik Hooker (88 speed, 82 zone coverage), but again he is very lonely at the back. If you are taking over the Colts in Franchise Mode then finding talent on defense should be your #1 priority.

Indianapolis Colts Playbook - Offense

Strong I Wing

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Trey

Singleback Wing Flex

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Wing Tight Z

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Doubles Y Off

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Bunch Open TE

Shotgun Double Stack

Shotgun Doubles Flex Wk

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex

Shotgun Empty Base

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Snugs Flip

Shotgun Spread Y-Slot Wk

Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk

Shotgun Trey Open Offset

Shotgun Trips TE Flex

Shotgun Trips TE Offset

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Wing Tight

Shotgun Y Off Trips

Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Offset Wk

The Indianapolis Colts offensive playbook is heavily skewed to shotgun and passing. There is only one under center formation with a fullback in it, Strong I Wing, which makes any attempt to use a power-run system really difficult. However, if you want to sit in the shotgun and throw the ball around this is a very nice playbook indeed. There are 20 different shotgun formations, including the excellent Trips TE Flex and Snugs Flip as well as the traditionally great Shotgun Bunch, making this one of the deepest shotgun playbooks available.

Indianapolis Colts Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Normal

Nickel Normal

Nickel Wide 9

Nickel Double A Gap

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Colts 4-3 defensive playbook is pretty standard. You have five different 4-3 fronts along with 3 nickel formations and the Big Nickel Over G which should be your bread and butter. Quarter Normal and Quarter 3 Deep are nice change-up formations for long yardage and end-game scenarios. If you have a roster with depth at defensive line and only a handful of solid linebackers, then this is a playbook that can maximize your personnel and put players in positions to succeed.

