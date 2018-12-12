Madden 19: Indianapolis Colts Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Indianapolis Colts were a powerhouse in the 2000s thanks to Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy. They were a perennial Super Bowl contender and won Super Bowl XLI. Since then though the team has slid into the middle of the pack. Manning left, and although his replacement Andrew Luck is very talented, the results have just not been the same. When Luck had to miss the entire 2017 season due to injury, the team fell apart, dropping to a 4-12 record and firing head coach Chuck Pagano. Now with Frank Reich at the helm and Luck back in the fold the Colts are looking to reclaim their position as an AFC contender.
*All stats correct at time of writing
Team Rating
The Colts are rated a very poor 76 overall in Madden 19. There are only three teams with a worse rating, but there are another nine rated between 76 & 79, so it’s not like they are lonely at the bottom. I
ndianapolis’ offense is its saving grace. Their 83 rating puts them in the top half of offenses, and with Andrew Luck under center they can be even better than that very quickly.
Defensively, the Colts are in need of help. Their 75 rating is better than just two teams and the lack of talent really shows on the field. Still, thanks to Luck they can beat anyone on their day and can be a good team to play a long term Franchise Mode game with.
TY Hilton, Wide Receiver (OVR 90)
Age: 28
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 3 years/$34.5 million
2018 Cap Hit: $9.5 million
Best Stats: Speed (93), Acceleration (92), Short Route (90), Deep Route (91), Catching (92)
Drafted in the third round in 2012 by the Colts, Hilton has quickly become their best playmaker. With terrific speed, Hilton made an immediate impact, but he has developed over the years into a good all-round receiver with strong route running ability too. He racked up over 1,000 yards in his second season, and has done for each year since except for 2017 when he fell just 34 yards short.
Jabaal Sheard, Defensive End (OVR 87)
Age: 29
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 2 years/$11.5 million
2018 Cap Hit: $5.47 million
Best Stats: Awareness (90), Play Recognition (90), Power Moves (88), Block Shedding (88), Pursuit (90), Acceleration (87)
It has taken Jabaal Sheard some time to establish himself in the NFL. Drafted in the second round in 2011 by Cleveland, Sheard started his career picking up 8.5 sacks his rookie year, but that total fell year on year until he had just 2 in a full season in 2014. That was his last year with the Browns before he was traded to New England. He bounced back with the Patriots, and signed a free agent deal with Indianapolis after winning Super Bowl LI.
Andrew Luck, Quarterback (OVR 87)
Age: 28
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 4 years/$87.5 million
2018 Cap Hit: $21.3 million
Best Stats: Throw Power (93), Short Accuracy (91), Throw On The Run (88), Throw Under Pressure (87), Speed (83)
Andrew Luck was the first overall pick for the Colts in 2012 after having a brilliant college career at Stanford. Luck was immediately the starter for Indianapolis and began to light up the scoreboard. The Colts went 11-5 in each of his first three years, and Luck threw 40 touchdowns in his third season before injuries and constant hits started to take their toll. He missed nine games in 2015 and the entire 2017 season, but is back for 2018 and ready to push the Colts on again.
Darius Leonard, Outside Linebacker (OVR 83)
Age: 23
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 4 years/$7.21 million
2018 Cap Hit: $1.72 million
Best Stats: Tackle (89), Pursuit (89), Speed (84), Acceleration (85), Play Recognition (83), Awareness (83)
The Colts drafted Darius Leonard in the second round of the 2018 draft. The linebacker from South Carolina State was named MEAC defensive player of the year in both 2016 and 2017, and was one of the best tacklers in the country. In the NFL Combine he tested extremely well, registering a 38 inch vertical jump, a 10'8" broad jump and a 40-yard dash time of 4.7 seconds. He comes into Madden 19 as an athletic and smart rookie who has a lot of potential to improve quickly.
Full Roster & Depth Chart
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Andrew Luck
|87
|83
|93
|91
|87
|82
|87
|85
|Jacoby Brissett
|75
|79
|94
|82
|77
|79
|85
|78
|Brad Kaaya
|62
|78
|85
|80
|74
|73
|71
|74
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Marlon Mack
|79
|89
|92
|76
|87
|85
|66
|Nyheim Hines
|76
|93
|90
|80
|83
|87
|70
|Jordan Wilkins
|73
|88
|90
|76
|85
|86
|66
|Jonathan Williams
|61
|86
|88
|69
|73
|81
|57
|FB
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Carrying
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Ryan Hewitt
|68
|76
|72
|78
|64
|57
|58
|68
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catch In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|TY Hilton
|90
|93
|96
|92
|90
|89
|91
|85
|87
|83
|86
|Ryan Grant
|77
|88
|92
|85
|83
|84
|81
|79
|84
|73
|86
|Dontrelle Inman
|74
|87
|92
|84
|78
|79
|74
|80
|83
|77
|85
|Chester Rogers
|74
|89
|91
|81
|78
|79
|73
|77
|80
|68
|84
|Marcus Johnson
|68
|93
|84
|79
|69
|68
|71
|73
|78
|64
|88
|Zach Pascal
|68
|87
|91
|80
|69
|68
|64
|77
|78
|66
|86
|Deon Cain
|68
|91
|91
|76
|78
|75
|75
|80
|77
|77
|81
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Eric Ebron
|87
|87
|86
|90
|78
|75
|71
|55
|Jack Doyle
|86
|77
|76
|92
|79
|75
|68
|79
|Erik Swoope
|72
|80
|85
|79
|64
|60
|55
|57
|Me Alie-Cox
|70
|81
|82
|78
|65
|60
|55
|58
|Billy Brown
|67
|82
|84
|78
|65
|59
|53
|57
|Luke Rhodes
|36
|80
|87
|53
|22
|18
|14
|45
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Quenton Nelson
|84
|65
|97
|82
|85
|88
|92
|Anthony Castonzo
|83
|63
|89
|80
|86
|90
|87
|Ryan Kelly
|83
|71
|86
|84
|81
|83
|84
|Braden Smith
|79
|66
|93
|81
|82
|80
|79
|Mark Glowinski
|76
|68
|91
|79
|77
|71
|78
|Matt Slauson
|75
|60
|89
|76
|73
|65
|82
|Evan Boehm
|70
|61
|83
|70
|76
|80
|79
|Joe Haeg
|68
|67
|83
|74
|72
|61
|74
|J'Marcus Webb
|67
|60
|84
|73
|71
|79
|81
|Josh Andrews
|64
|71
|81
|71
|75
|77
|76
|Le'Raven Clark
|64
|67
|81
|68
|72
|75
|77
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Jabaal Sheard
|87
|81
|74
|88
|75
|88
|Kemoko Turay
|78
|84
|83
|69
|81
|73
|Tyquan Lewis
|76
|83
|74
|78
|66
|80
|Carroll Phillips
|70
|84
|82
|60
|76
|68
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|69
|79
|78
|75
|65
|68
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Al Woods
|81
|70
|93
|79
|54
|84
|84
|Margus Hunt
|77
|84
|85
|80
|67
|82
|80
|Denico Autry
|77
|70
|77
|82
|64
|76
|78
|Hassan Ridgeway
|72
|72
|87
|80
|67
|68
|78
|Jihad Ward
|69
|69
|79
|77
|66
|67
|85
|Grover Stewart
|68
|68
|90
|75
|62
|74
|86
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Darius Leonard
|83
|84
|82
|89
|79
|83
|87
|62
|67
|Matthew Adams
|70
|85
|81
|81
|86
|58
|78
|57
|62
|Najee Goode
|69
|85
|71
|75
|79
|67
|83
|54
|50
|Zaire Franklin
|68
|85
|82
|77
|77
|56
|79
|55
|63
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Anthony Walker
|71
|84
|79
|81
|77
|73
|81
|58
|62
|Skai Moore
|66
|81
|80
|79
|76
|66
|78
|62
|66
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Kenny Moore II
|77
|89
|91
|93
|78
|79
|67
|Quincy Wilson
|74
|88
|90
|86
|77
|74
|78
|Pierre Desire
|72
|88
|93
|89
|72
|77
|79
|Nate Hairston
|72
|88
|89
|93
|75
|72
|68
|DJ Killings
|67
|90
|91
|86
|72
|74
|73
|Chris Milton
|65
|92
|90
|83
|66
|65
|65
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Malik Hooker
|81
|88
|91
|88
|82
|72
|82
|Corey Moore
|71
|87
|88
|80
|67
|72
|74
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Clayton Geathers
|78
|87
|90
|78
|80
|64
|62
|Matthias Farley
|78
|89
|87
|71
|78
|75
|71
|Mike Mitchell
|77
|87
|89
|70
|80
|70
|73
|George Odum
|66
|91
|92
|68
|57
|66
|70
|ST
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Adam Vinatieri (K)
|81
|93
|89
|Rigoberto Sanchez (P)
|76
|92
|84
Stars are thin on the ground for Indianapolis, but there are plenty of bright spots. Andrew Luck (93 throw power, 91 short accuracy) is the engine of the offense, and can form a deadly combination with TY Hilton (93 speed, 91 deep route). The rest of the wide receivers aren’t great, but the Colts have good depth at tight end with Eric Ebron (90 catching, 87 speed) and Jack Doyle (92 catching, 79 short route). At running back they have a nice tandem of Marlon Mack (89 speed, 87 carrying) and rookie Nyheim Hines (93 speed, 87 juke move).
The offensive line is much improved over last season thanks to rookie guard Quenton Nelson (97 strength, 92 impact block) who completes an excellent left side between left tackle Anthony Castonzo (89 strength, 86 run blocking) and center Ryan Kelly (86 strength, 84 pass block).
Defensively the Colts are very thin. Jabaal Sheard (88 power moves, 88 block shedding) is their best pass rusher, and Darius Leonard (89 tackle, 87 pursuit) is comfortably their best linebacker, but around them there is very little talent. The star of the secondary is Malik Hooker (88 speed, 82 zone coverage), but again he is very lonely at the back. If you are taking over the Colts in Franchise Mode then finding talent on defense should be your #1 priority.
Indianapolis Colts Playbook - Offense
Strong I Wing
Singleback Ace
Singleback Ace Pair
Singleback Ace Slot
Singleback Bunch
Singleback Deuce Close
Singleback Dice Slot
Singleback Trey
Singleback Wing Flex
Singleback Wing Pair
Singleback Wing Tight
Singleback Wing Tight Z
Singleback Y Trips
Pistol Doubles Y Off
Shotgun Bunch
Shotgun Bunch Open TE
Shotgun Double Stack
Shotgun Doubles Flex Wk
Shotgun Doubles Offset
Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk
Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex
Shotgun Empty Base
Shotgun Empty Base Flex
Shotgun Snugs Flip
Shotgun Spread Y-Slot Wk
Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk
Shotgun Trey Open Offset
Shotgun Trips TE Flex
Shotgun Trips TE Offset
Shotgun Wing Slot Offset
Shotgun Wing Tight
Shotgun Y Off Trips
Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk
Shotgun Y Trips Offset Wk
The Indianapolis Colts offensive playbook is heavily skewed to shotgun and passing. There is only one under center formation with a fullback in it, Strong I Wing, which makes any attempt to use a power-run system really difficult. However, if you want to sit in the shotgun and throw the ball around this is a very nice playbook indeed. There are 20 different shotgun formations, including the excellent Trips TE Flex and Snugs Flip as well as the traditionally great Shotgun Bunch, making this one of the deepest shotgun playbooks available.
Indianapolis Colts Playbook - Defense
4-3 Normal
4-3 Over
4-3 Over Plus
4-3 Under
4-3 Wide 9
46 Normal
Nickel Normal
Nickel Wide 9
Nickel Double A Gap
Big Nickel Over G
Dime Normal
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Dollar 3-2-6
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Colts 4-3 defensive playbook is pretty standard. You have five different 4-3 fronts along with 3 nickel formations and the Big Nickel Over G which should be your bread and butter. Quarter Normal and Quarter 3 Deep are nice change-up formations for long yardage and end-game scenarios. If you have a roster with depth at defensive line and only a handful of solid linebackers, then this is a playbook that can maximize your personnel and put players in positions to succeed.