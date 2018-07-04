Madden 19: Five things we want to see

(Photo credit: EA Sports)

Madden 18 is still a terrific game that fans continue to put hours of gameplay into, but Madden 19 is just around the corner now. With a release date of August 10 we don’t have long to wait until we can start building a new ultimate team or dragging our favorite franchise to a Super Bowl.

EA Sports have slowly been drip-feeding fans glimpses at player ratings, with the 2018 rookie class the latest to be turned over to fans. Year two with the Frostbite engine is poised to give fans an even more realistic and visually stunning Madden. They will also be including expanded depth charts that better allow players to select situational roles like power back and rush ends.﻿﻿

That is all well and good, but what else do we want to see from Madden 19 and EA Sports’ flagship franchise?

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Added a few years ago to liven up Pro Bowl week, the skills challenge has quickly become the best part of the annual exhibition game. With precision passing, best hands, and even a game of dodgeball, the skills showdown is by far the most entertaining thing about the Pro Bowl. It would be great if EA Sports could find a way to build some these minigames into the late January festivities.