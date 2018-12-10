Madden 19: Chicago Bears Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

Chicago is known for just one thing in football: Brilliant defense. From the Monsters Of The Midway in the 40s, and the legendary '85 Bears to their 2006 Super Bowl appearance and their recent team-building efforts, Chicago has always been defensive minded and driven to be the toughest, hungriest defense in the NFL.

In 2017 the disappointing John Fox era came to an end, finishing 5-11 and dead last in the NFC North for the fourth year in a row. First year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looked lost, and a lack of coaching spark needed to be addressed. In the offseason they hired Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to be head coach, and made a blockbuster trade for pass rusher Khalil Mack. The result? A Madden 19 roster that holds potential with a defense that can once again rule the league.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Bears are an 82 overall team when you start a new Franchise Mode or play an exhibition game. That puts them solidly in the middle of the pack. There are 10 teams rated higher, and a handful of other 82 overall teams. The Bears source of power is their defense, rated a wildly impressive 89. That is tied for the highest score on Madden with the Eagles, Jaguars, and Vikings. Offensively their 81 rating doesn't impress, but they have good playmakers across the field and a young quarterback that can drastically improve in a short space of time.

﻿Khalil Mack, Outside Linebacker (OVR 99)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Superstar

Contact: 7 years/$121 million

2018 Cap Hit: $15.2 million

Best Stats: Power Moves (96), Block Shedding (92), Finesse Moves (90), Play Recognition (99), Awareness (99), Strength (89)

Khalil Mack gained national recognition by single-handedly destroying the Ohio State offensive line in Week 1 of his final college season at Buffalo. His obvious physical gifts made him the fifth-overall pick in the 2014 draft for the Oakland Raiders. While with Oakland Mack was a game-changing pass rusher, constantly pressuring the quarterback and completing taking over games on multiple occasions. His high level of play won him 2016 Defensive Player of the Year honors. However, with a new regime taking over in Oakland and needing a new contract, Mack ended up being traded to Chicago in September 2018, where his new contract made him the highest paid defensive player in the NFL.﻿

Akiem Hicks, Defensive End (OVR 90)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Quick

Contact: 4 years/$36.8 million

2018 Cap Hit: $8.3 million

Best Stats: Play Recognition (95), Strength (93), Awareness (95), Block Shedding (91), Power Moves (87), Tackle (86)

It took Akiem Hicks some time to turn into a quality NFL player. A third-round pick for the New Orleans Saints in 2012, Hicks never reached his potential, but a 2015 move to New England sparked something in Hicks. In 2016 he signed a free agent deal with Chicago and ever since has been a destructive force in the heart of their defense.

Tarik Cohen, Running Back (OVR 85)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Quick

Contact: 3 years/$2.27 million

2018 Cap Hit: $680k

Best Stats: Speed (92), Agility (97), Juke Move (92), Elusiveness (90), Break Tackle (86), Catching (75)

Tarik Cohen was a fourth-round pick for the Bears in 2017 and immediately made an impact in his rookie season. A quick, smaller back, Cohen excelled as part of the passing game and as a punt returner for the Bears, but he was also solid on the ground, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. In Madden 19 Cohen is a deadly running back, capable of taking outside runs to the house and able to torment linebackers in coverage.

Mitchell Trubisky, Quarterback (OVR 79)

Age: 24

Development Trait: Quick

Contact: 3 years/$22.1 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.08 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (93), Throw On The Run (86), Short Accuracy (85), Break Sack (85), Speed (84)

The Chicago Bears made Mitchell Trubisky the second overall pick in 2017 after being impressed with his arm talent and playmaking ability at North Carolina. Trubisky started 12 games in his rookie year, putting up some unspectacular numbers in an offense that did not suit his talent. He threw just seven touchdowns and completed less than 60 percent of his passes. His development was the main reason John Fox was fired and replaced with Matt Nagy, who brings a more modern, forward-thinking offense with him to Chicago that can put Trubisky's arm and athletic ability to good use.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Mitchell Trubisky 79 84 93 85 79 78 81 76 Chase Daniel 68 75 86 85 77 74 73 70 Tyler Bray 60 70 92 76 70 71 63 58

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Tarik Cohen 85 92 97 90 79 92 75 Jordan Howard 81 90 89 76 94 84 67 Taquan Mizzell Sr 71 87 87 83 68 89 71 Benny Cunningham 69 87 84 56 84 82 65

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Michael Burton 64 81 82 71 69 58 69 66

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Allen Robinson II 86 90 89 91 86 85 83 90 94 88 92 Taylor Gabriel 83 94 94 89 84 83 81 82 85 70 95 Anthony Miller 76 89 93 82 82 81 76 81 85 76 92 Josh Bellamy 74 89 86 82 79 78 77 79 83 73 88 Kevin White 73 93 88 81 71 74 71 81 83 82 87 Javon Wims 69 88 84 83 73 74 72 80 84 71 82

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Trey Burton 88 86 90 89 80 78 73 77 Zach Miller 80 80 81 85 76 72 67 76 Dion Sims 76 79 75 81 66 63 559 53 Adam Shaheen 76 81 78 82 68 65 62 63 Daniel Brown 70 86 87 78 62 57 52 56 Ben Braunecker 68 83 73 74 57 52 47 66 Patrick Scales 41 67 71 57 43 38 33 45

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Charles Leno Jr 83 64 86 84 86 84 83 Cody Whitehair 81 72 87 80 85 85 86 Kyle Long 81 73 84 82 81 86 84 James Daniels 77 61 83 79 80 82 84 Bobby Massie 77 64 83 80 75 79 81 Eric Kush 68 69 79 76 74 76 78 Bryan Witzmann 68 67 80 72 72 78 77 Bradley Sowell 67 63 83 71 72 77 76 Rashaad Coward 62 67 86 69 69 74 74

DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Akiem Hicks 90 64 68 87 73 91 Bilal Nichols 76 74 62 77 60 80 Jonathan Bullard 72 75 76 75 61 80 Roy Robertson-Harris 71 78 69 72 77 73 Nick Williams 70 73 73 76 52 79

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Eddie Goldman 82 64 88 81 62 81 86

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Play Recognition Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Khalil Mack 99 87 88 92 99 96 90 92 Aaron Lynch 78 82 74 78 79 81 70 83 Leonard Floyd 78 86 86 83 73 71 81 79 Sam Acho 73 81 74 82 75 78 62 72 Kylie Fitts 67 83 81 78 52 63 74 76 Isaiah Irving 67 77 82 79 55 57 75 69

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Danny Trevathan 82 80 80 90 82 88 85 71 82 Roquan Smith 81 89 88 84 87 75 87 74 78 Nick Kwiatkoski 78 81 87 85 79 74 86 69 76 Joel Iyiegbuniwe 68 85 80 81 84 59 83 65 72

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Kyle Fuller 86 92 92 90 82 87 79 Bryce Callahan 82 94 93 84 82 79 70 Prince Amukamara 80 90 91 93 77 81 79 Kevin Toliver II 71 89 93 88 76 72 79 Sherrick McManis 70 86 88 85 68 75 65

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Eddie Jackson 87 88 90 86 90 82 87 DeAndre Houston-Carson 67 88 91 91 58 60 71

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Adrian Amos Jr 87 93 92 72 84 81 87 Deon Bush 65 87 91 67 62 60 62

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Pat O'Donnell (P) 76 91 82 Cody Parkey (K) 74 94 79

The Chicago Bears roster is pretty solid and without any glaring holes. The obvious strength is on defense where Khalil Mack (96 power moves, 92 block shedding) and Akiem Hicks (93 strength, 91 block shedding) can terrorize quarterbacks as Danny Trevathan (90 tackling, 88 play recognition) and rookie Roquan Smith (89 speed, 87 hit power) mop up over the middle and make every tackle imaginable. ﻿In the secondary there is an excellent pair of safeties in Eddie Jackson (90 play recognition, 87 zone coverage) and Adrian Amos (93 speed, 87 zone coverage) while there is a deep rotation at corner, albeit the position lacks a star.

Offensively the Bears are more average than they are brilliant, but there are plenty of playmakers. Jordan Howard (87 trucking, 82 stiff arm) is the muscle to Tarik Cohen's speed (92 speed, 97 agility) while on the outside new arrival Allen Robinson (90 speed, 94 spectacular catch) provides some downfield threat and tight end Trey Burton (86 speed, 89 catching) can punish any safeties that creep too far to Robinson's side.

The limiting factor is Mitchell Trubisky (85 short accuracy, 79 medium accuracy) who is not as consistent as you might like, and an offensive line that is solid but unspectacular.

Chicago Bears Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot Flex

I Form Tight

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Slot

Weak I Wing

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch Ace

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Full House Te

Pistol Tight Slots

Shotgun Ace Offset

Shotgun Bunch Open TE

Shotgun Bunch Wide

Shotgun Doubles Y Off

Shotgun Eagle H Tight

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Flex Y Off Wk

Shotgun Snugs Flip

Shotgun Spread Y-Slot

Shotgun Trey

Shotgun Trey Open Offset

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Wing Stack

Shotgun Wing Tight

Shotgun Y Off Trips

Shotgun Y Trips Offset Wk

The Chicago Bears offensive playbook is well balanced. It has plenty of power runs to feed Jordan Howard and enough disguise to keep defenses guessing. There are several great formations here too. Singleback Deuce Close is a classic and includes a fantastic Wham run and PA X Post Cross that can strike deep downfield. Shotgun Trey Y-Flex is a personal favorite formation and includes an outside zone for Tarik Cohen, a read option for Mitchell Trubisky and isolation routes for Trey Burton.

Chicago Bears Playbook - Defense

3-4 Bear

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Under

Nickel 2-4-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 2-3-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Quarter Normal

Quarter 1-3-7

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

In Chicago's defensive playbook you get the unique front 3-4 Bear instead of a 3-4 Solid look. What this does is move one of the middle linebackers to the outside to create an overload and bring a safety down into the box. This allows you to be blitz-heavy to stop the run but also improves your interior coverage, useful if your opponent is using a lot of play actions to tight ends. The rest of the playbook is fairly standard, with the Nickel 2-4-5 providing you a chance to get your best pass rushers on the field at the same time while Quarter 1-3-7 will generate a lot of unusual coverages and create interception opportunities.