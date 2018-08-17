Madden 19 Ratings: Best rookie tight ends (TE)

Tight ends have one of the most important jobs in the modern NFL. They are often a key blocker in run plays and need to provide help to offensive tackles in pass protection too. They also have to be capable receivers, able to take advantage of the space over the middle and size mismatches with defensive backs. The sheer mental load required to learn blocking schemes and route combinations makes it hard for rookie tight ends to make a big impact in their first year.

How to choose the best rookie ti﻿ght ends in Madden 19's Franchise Mode

Finding a good tight end really depends on what kind of offense you want to run. If you run the ball more often than not, then a tight end that is a good blocker should be your priority, if you are a pass-first offense then strong receiving stats need to be prioritized. Here are all the best rookie tight ends in Madden 19.

Hayden Hurst, Baltimore Ravens (OVR 78)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$11m

2018 Cap Hit: $2.65m

Best Stats: Speed (83), Acceleration (88), Catching (85), Short Route Running (77), Run Block (52)

Hayden Hurst was a first-round pick, #25 overall, for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. Hurst played his college football at South Carolina where he caught 100 passes for 1,281 yards and scored three touchdowns. At his combine Hurst ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash and registered a broad jump of 10 feet.

In Madden 19, Hurst's strength is his sure hands. With 85 catching, 85 spectacular catch, and 77 catching in traffic he is a good receiving option. His speed (83) and acceleration (88) Hurst promises to be a tough coverage responsibility for defenses this year.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (OVR 77)

Age: 22

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$6.61m

2018 Cap Hit: $1.57m

Best Stats: Speed (85), Acceleration (88), Catching (82), Short Route Running (74), Run Block (53)

Mike Gesicki was a second-round pick, #42 overall, for the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He came to Miami after four years at Penn State in which he caught 129 balls for 1,481 yards and 15 touchdowns. Gesicki ran an excellent 40-yard dash at his combine, clocking in at 4.54 seconds as well as a brilliant vertical jump of 41.5 inches and a 4.1-second short shuttle.

In Madden 19, Gesicki has terrific athleticism with 85 speed and 88 acceleration along with impressive receiving stats. With 82 catching and 81 spectacular catch he can snag the ball out of the air, and he has good route running stats across the board.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (OVR 77)

Age: 22

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$5.6m

2018 Cap Hit: $1.35m

Best Stats: Speed (83), Acceleration (86), Catching (82), Short Route Running (73), Run Block (51)

Dallas Goedert was a second-round pick, #49 overall, for the Philadelphia Eagles. He comes into the NFL after four years at South Dakota State in which he caught 198 passes for 2,988 yards and 21 touchdowns. After injuring his hamstring at the Senior Bowl Goedert was unable to work out fully before the draft, but he did post a 35-inch vertical jump and 23 reps on the bench press.

In Madden Goedert is another example of NFL teams caring more about receiving than blocking. Like Hurst and Gesicki he has a poor run block stat (51), but is a solid receiver. Not as athletic as Gesicki, he still has good hands, with 82 catching, 82 catching in traffic, and 86 spectacular catch.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (OVR 75)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$3.39m

2018 Cap Hit: $790k

Best Stats: Speed (86), Acceleration (90), Catching (83), Short Route Running (75), Run Block (52)

Another draft choice by the Ravens, Mark Andrews was taken in the third-round, #86 overall. He joins the Ravens after three years at Oklahoma where he made 112 catches for 1,765 yards and 22 touchdowns. In pre-draft testing Andrews registered a 4.67-second 40-yard dash and put up 17 reps on the bench press.

Andrews has terrific quickness in Madden 19, with the best speed (86) and acceleration (90) of all the rookie tight ends. That kind of athleticism will make him extremely difficult to cover. He also has very nice route running, with mid-70 scores in short, medium, and deep ranges. His run block (52) is poor though.

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (OVR 71)

Age: 22

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 4 years/$3.05m

2018 Cap Hit: $710k

Best Stats: Speed (77), Acceleration (84), Catching (71), Short Route Running (60), Run Block (71)

Will Dissly was picked in the fourth-round, #120 overall, by the Seattle Seahawks after four years at Washington. He played tight end for just two of those seasons, finishing his college career with just 25 catches for 336 yards and three touchdowns. At the combine he posted a disappointing 4.87-second 40-yard dash time and just 15 reps on the bench press.

In Madden 19 his run block stat (71) is dominant for a rookie, but it comes at a price. Dissly is not a great athlete, with just 77 speed and 84 acceleration. His route running is also terrible, with just 60 for his short routes, 55 medium, and 51 deep. His hands are ok, with 71 catching, but he is very much for a run-first offense.

Jordan Akins, Houston Texans (OVR 70)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 4 years/$3.32m

2018 Cap Hit: $760k

Best Stats: Speed (75), Acceleration (81), Catching (79), Short Route Running (63), Run Block (54)

Jordan Akins was a third-round pick, #98 overall, for the Houston Texans. following four years at Central Florida. There he caught 81 passes for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns. At his pro day Akins put up 24 reps on the bench press and posted a 4.38-second short shuttle, however he did not run the 40-yard dash.

Akins is unimpressive in this year's Madden. Relatively slow with a speed of just 75 and acceleration of 81 you'd think he would make up for that by being a good blocker, but he's only marginally better than elite athletes like Hayden Hurst, with a run block of 54. Akins does at least have good hands, with 79 catching and 78 catching in traffic, but that is where it starts and ends with him.

Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers (OVR 70)

Age: 22

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 4 years/$3.14m

2018 Cap Hit: 730k

Best Stats: Speed (83), Acceleration (90), Catching (79), Short Route Running (68), Run Block (54)

Ian Thomas was a fourth-round pick, #101 overall, for the Carolina Panthers. He played just two years of NCAA football for Indiana, making 28 catches for 404 yards and scoring five touchdowns. At the combine he ran a solid 40-yard dash at 4.65 seconds, and hit 36 inches in the vertical jump.

Thomas has great acceleration (90) in Madden 19, helping him get into open parts of the field. His catching (79) is also good, but his route running (68 short, 63 medium, 59 deep) is poor, as is his run blocking (54).

Other rookie tight ends