29 Jul 2019

Madden 20: Portland relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

Do you want to add a team to the pacific north west? These are your options for a Portland move.

Portland stats

The Pacific northwest only has one team in the whole region, unfortunately they are a popular force at the moment.

Still, there is plenty of space, and Portland is a growing place with only an NBA team to its name. With the Rams recently quitting ﻿St. Louis for Los Angeles﻿, the Chargers following suit and departing San Diego, and the Raiders leaving Oakland for Las Vegas, there is more than enough precedent for a move up to Oregon.

Here is everything you need to know about moving your franchise to Portland.

Portland stats

Fan interest: 4/6

Markets size: Small

Personality: Hardcore

A small but passionate fanbase awaits you in Portland, which means you won't be facing empty seats at your new stadium, so long as you don't go too over the top with the size of it. With rivals to the north in Seattle and south in San Francisco, this looks like one of the best fits within America to move a team.

You have the choice between the River Hogs, the Snowhawks, and the Lumberjacks. Let's take a look at each one. 

