The newest edition of the most popular football simulation is around the corner. Madden 24 is launching on 18 August, so it’s vital to go through all the details about the title. In this guide, we’ll explain how to dive in Madden 24.

Before diving into the end zone, make sure to check out our guide on how to celebrate and taunt. Then you can make fun of your opponent.

The new NFL game is coming, so prepare to score numerous touchdowns either in single-player modes like Franchise or online modes like Madden Ultimate Team. Want to learn how to dive in Madden 24 and separate from your defenders? You’re in the right place.

How to Dive in Madden 24

Diving is considered one of the foundational football big plays. After separating from your defender in the open field, a dive can make your touchdown much more attractive. Of course, this all depends on the momentum and situation of the play. Sometimes, a dive will secure the first down or get you a touchdown.

Ball carriers can get an extra yard or two, thanks to diving. Usually, those are running backs who carry the ball in tricky situations, such as goal-line offensive possession. Not only you do need the fastest running backs in Madden 24 to secure a touchdown, but you also need the ones who are strong with the ball in their hands.

click to enlarge Diving in Madden 24

Here is how to dive in Madden 24. If you use an Xbox as your preferred platform, the X button is the one you need to press to dive. Remember to hold X to perform this action. For the PlayStation users, the Square button will do the trick. Also, you have to hold the Square button to dive in Madden 24. When it comes to PC gamers, you need to press the Q button on the keyboard.

Now, when you learned how to dive in Madden 24, let’s say that you can do it with every ball carrier, not only running backs. That’s why you must read about the best quarterbacks in Madden 24, but also make sure to find out who are the best wide receivers in Madden 24 and the best tight ends in Madden 24.