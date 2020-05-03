Virtual Dutch GP LIVE UPDATES – Grid, start time, live blog, news, info, how to watch, channels, predictions & more

The Virtual Dutch GP is the most star-studded yet. Can anyone stop Charles Leclerc this weekend?

It’s that time of week again!

The Virtual GP returns and this weekend it is the Dutch Grand Prix.

Since the circuit Zandvoort is not in the F1 2019 game the race is taking place at the Interlagos track in Brazil which won a fan vote.

This week’s race sees Charles Leclerc go for three wins a row. Trying to stop him will be Alex Albon and George Russell, as well as former WRC champion Petter Solberg and AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli.

The race kicks off a 6pm GMT, and you can check out the full grid below:

Team Driver A Driver B Mercedes Stoffel Vandoorne Esteban Gutierrez FDA Hublot Esports Team Charles Leclerc Enzo Fittipaldi Red Bull Racing Alex Albon Ben Stokes Mclaren Lando Norris Jelle van Vucht Renault Christian Lundgaard Petter Solberg Racing Point David Schumacher Jimmy Broadbent Haas Louis Deletraz Pietro Fittipaldi Alpha Tauri Stuart Broad Alessio Romagnoli Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Juan Manuel Correa Williams George Russell Nicholas Latifi

It will be streamed on Formula 1’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.