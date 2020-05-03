[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Live Events

Virtual Dutch GP LIVE UPDATES – Grid, start time, live blog, news, info, how to watch, channels, predictions & more

The Virtual Dutch GP is the most star-studded yet. Can anyone stop Charles Leclerc this weekend?

by Ramzi Musa May 3, 2020
virtual dutch gp live blog

It’s that time of week again!

The Virtual GP returns and this weekend it is the Dutch Grand Prix.

Since the circuit Zandvoort is not in the F1 2019 game the race is taking place at the Interlagos track in Brazil which won a fan vote.

This week’s race sees Charles Leclerc go for three wins a row. Trying to stop him will be Alex Albon and George Russell, as well as former WRC champion Petter Solberg and AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli.

The race kicks off a 6pm GMT, and you can check out the full grid below:

TeamDriver ADriver B
MercedesStoffel VandoorneEsteban Gutierrez
FDA Hublot Esports TeamCharles LeclercEnzo Fittipaldi
Red Bull RacingAlex AlbonBen Stokes
MclarenLando Norris Jelle van Vucht
RenaultChristian LundgaardPetter Solberg
Racing PointDavid SchumacherJimmy Broadbent
HaasLouis DeletrazPietro Fittipaldi
Alpha TauriStuart BroadAlessio Romagnoli
Alfa RomeoAntonio GiovinazziJuan Manuel Correa
WilliamsGeorge RussellNicholas Latifi

It will be streamed on Formula 1’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up-to-date with everything F1 2020!

Written by Ramzi Musa

