Worlds Pick'em breakdown

(Image Credit: Riot Games)

With Worlds now well and truly underway heading into Groups, Riot gave viewers an extra way to get involved with the competition with the launch of the 2018 Worlds Pick’em.

As we’ve seen in previous years, Worlds Pick’em is a chance for League of Legends fans to win some serious in-game prizes. All it takes is some solid analytical skills/educated guesses.

Timeframes are limited

Pick’em will last throughout the Group and Knockout stages of the tournament.

For the Group stage, the brackets and the relevant mission became available on Monday 8 October. However, the mission has to be completed in a fairly short timeframe, namely before the Group stage kicks off on Wednesday 10 October.

When it comes to the Knockout stage, the relevant brackets and mission will be available on Wednesday 17 October. Again, there’s only a short timeframe to complete the mission, as players will only have until Saturday 20 October to do so.

The aim of the game is to try and predict where teams will end up at the end of the Group stage, and similarly to predict which teams will make it furthest in the Knockout stage – no easy feat.

Plenty of prizes up for grabs

Thankfully, you don’t need to get 100% of your predictions correct to win prizes, although the better your predictions, the better the prizes.

At the lower end of the scale, there are two new Poro icons up for grabs – one of which you can get just by completing the Group stage mission.

Completing the Knockout stage mission should see you net 10 Worlds tokens, which you should be able to use to get Worlds-themed loot in-game.

For the exceptionally talented analysts out there - or the plain lucky - five different Ultimate Skins will be awarded to those who get every pick right. A nice prize for those that can get it!

The Ultimate skins available for winners of Worlds Pick’em 2018 are Pulsefire Ezreal, Elementalist Lux, Gun Goddess Miss Fortune, DJ Sona, and Spirit Guard Udyr.

So whether you’d like to see if your predictions can best some of the League of Legends analysts out there, you think that you know a thing or two more about Worlds 2018 than your friends, or you just fancy having a guess for the fun of it, there’s plenty of reason to get involved in Worlds Pick’em this year.

Which team do you think will win Worlds 2018? Let us know in the comments below!