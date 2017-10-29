header decal
29 Oct 2017

Team WE vs Samsung Galaxy: 2017 Worlds Semifinals preview, prediction & live stream

Team WE vs Samsung Galaxy: 2017 Worlds Semifinals preview, prediction & live stream

Team WE face Samsung Galaxy in the Semifinals of the 2017 World Championship! Can they make LPL proud?

Team WE come into their match after a 5-game series against Cloud9. With clear-cut weakness in the solo lanes, they struggled to negate Jensen’s and Impact’s aggression, and only managed to claw back from a 1-2 deficit thanks to C9’s misplays. Even so, they’re a powerful late game team that works well around its superstar AD carry. 

Samsung Galaxy stock has never been higher after they took down Longzhu Gaming. Not only that, but they scored a 3-0 against the Worlds favorites by establishing solid vision control and dominating mid game teamfights. With Crown stepping up on the international stage, SSG seem destined for greatness.

