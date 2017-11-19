header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

19 Nov 2017

Team Liquid signs Xmithie, Pobelter, Cody Sun, and AnDa

Team Liquid signs Xmithie, Pobelter, Cody Sun, and AnDa

The first roster moves of the preseason are out! Team Liquid expands its lineup by signing ex-Immortals’ players.

Jump To
link decal

Return of Immortals?

Return of Immortals?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy