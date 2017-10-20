RNG vs Fnatic: 2017 Worlds Quarterfinals preview, prediction & live stream

If there’s ever been a meta where RNG can shine, it’s this one. Not only did they go 5-1 in the hardest group of the tournaments, but they did it in style. The AD carry—Uzi—played out of his mind, but Xiahu and Mlxg have also proven they can show up on the international stage.

Fnatic had to go through thick and thin to qualify from their group. After they went 0-3 in week 1, it seemed like their Worlds run was about to come to an end, but the team picked up the slack and managed to qualify for the knocked stage. Fnatic work best when it’s playing around side lanes with Caps soaking pressure in the middle of the map.